Merz Aesthetics Announces the Launch of Ultherapy PRIME Platform as the Next Generation of Nonsurgical Skin Lifting Treatments

Merz Aesthetics, the world's largest dedicated medical aesthetics business, announced today the launch of Ultherapy PRIME – a noninvasive, FDA-cleared medical aesthetics treatment that provides a truly personalized and long-lasting lift of the skin in one session with zero downtime.1

The Ultherapy PRIME platform is the evolution of Ultherapy®, which has been recognized as the Gold Standard for nonsurgical lifting due to its large body of clinical evidence, well-established mechanism of action (MOA) and high patient satisfaction. 1,2,3 Built on a legacy of proven, natural-looking outcomes, Ultherapy PRIME redefines the future of nonsurgical skin lifting by uniquely combining advanced ultrasound technology, vivid real-time imaging and proven results. These advancements promote long-lasting results paired with healthier-looking skin. 1,2,3,4,5

The platform's modern design and advanced operating system deliver 20% faster treatments*, elevated ergonomics, and more efficient workflows for aesthetic health care professionals. Ultherapy PRIME's 35% larger screen and faster image refresh rate provide brighter, crisper images from all angles, ensuring a vivid visualization experience.8

“The launch of Ultherapy PRIME demonstrates our commitment to persist in innovation,” said Bob Rhatigan, CEO, Merz Aesthetics. “As the leader in noninvasive lifting, we’re excited to bring Ultherapy PRIME to our customers as the next generation, premier platform and as a proven technology and customizable, long-lasting treatment option.”

Ultherapy PRIME’s unique technology with real-time visualization goes beyond other noninvasive treatments to target the right collagen and elastin-rich layers of the tissue at multiple depths, delivering consistent and precise energy where the patient needs it the most.1,2,3,4,6,7 Ultherapy PRIME’s mechanism of action allows for personalized skin lifting outcomes through collagen and elastin stimulation, which can last up to a year or more.1,2,3,4,6,7 It is a great treatment option for all skin types and skin tones to maintain a youthful, healthy appearance in just one session with zero downtime.1

With three million Ultherapy treatments performed around the world, Ultherapy PRIME effectively and safely lifts the skin on the brows, chin and neck and improves lines and wrinkles on the décolleté.1,2,3 With Ultherapy’s 95% patient satisfaction at year one and one of the strongest clinical bodies of evidence cited in over 120 publications and 56 clinical studies,2,4 Ultherapy PRIME is built on a legacy of safe and effective results. Ultherapy PRIME is The Lift You Can SEE.

“Now more than ever, patients seek treatments tailored to their unique skin needs. This is why Ultherapy is a cornerstone of my practice,” said world-renowned, board-certified dermatologist Sabrina Fabi, MD. “The new Ultherapy PRIME platform offers all the signature benefits of Ultherapy for noninvasive, long-lasting lifting, now with significant advancements. Ultherapy PRIME improves the quality of the skin, catering to diverse patient needs with all skin types seeking a noninvasive lift and a younger, healthier appearance in just one session and no downtime.”

About Merz Aesthetics

Merz Aesthetics is a medical aesthetics business with a long history of empowering health care professionals, patients and employees to live every day with confidence. We aim to help people around the world look, feel and live like the best versions of themselves — however they define it. Clinically proven, its product portfolio includes injectables, devices and skin care treatments designed to meet each patient’s needs with high standards of safety and efficacy. Being family owned for more than 115 years, Merz Aesthetics is known for building unique connections with customers who feel like family. Merz Aesthetics’ global headquarters is in Raleigh, N.C., USA, with a commercial presence in 90 countries worldwide. It is also a part of Merz Group, which was founded in 1908 and is based in Frankfurt, Germany. Learn more at merzaesthetics.com.

About Ultherapy®:

The noninvasive Ultherapy® procedure is U.S. FDA-cleared to lift skin on the neck, on the eyebrow and under the chin as well as to improve lines and wrinkles on the décolletage. The most common side effects reported in clinical trials were redness, swelling, pain and transient nerve effects. Reported adverse events from post-marketing surveillance are available in the Instructions for Use (IFU). Please see the IFU for product and safety information, including a full list of these events at Ultherapy.com/IFU.

