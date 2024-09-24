Vertex Energy and Its Lenders Initiate Formal Pathway Aimed at Achieving Sustainable Capital Structure

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) ("Vertex" or the "Company"), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today announced it entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement (the “RSA”) with overwhelming support of 100% of the Company’s term loan lenders (the “Consenting Term Loan Lenders”). To facilitate the transactions contemplated under the RSA, including exploration of a sale transaction, the Company commenced Chapter 11 cases in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Benjamin P. Cowart, President and CEO of Vertex, stated, “As we enter this next phase of our restructuring process through a formal proceeding, we are appreciative of the continued support from our lenders. Their confidence in our business, as demonstrated by this ongoing collaboration, reinforces the critical role Vertex plays in the specialty refinery space. We want to thank our employees for continuing to be fully engaged as we go through this process and prioritizing safety and customer satisfaction above all else. Together with our lenders, we feel confident this decision provides the best pathway toward future success.”

Chief Restructuring Officer, Seth Bullock of Alvarez & Marsal, added: “We have gained significant momentum with the partnership of Vertex’s lenders over the last several months and believe the restructuring support agreement and related milestones will allow the Company to initiate a fresh start and improve long-term value as it singularly concentrates on strengthening its foundation for continued growth and stability.”

The Company has filed customary first day motions and plans to operate its business in the ordinary course as it explores a holistic restructuring strategy pursuant to the terms of the RSA. To fund this process and continue operating in the ordinary course, the Consenting Term Loan Lenders have agreed to provide the Company with an additional $80 million Debtor-In-Possession financing facility subject to certain terms and the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent. The Company has also filed a Chapter 11 plan and bidding procedures, and anticipates confirming their Chapter 11 plan by the end of the year.

Kirkland & Ellis is serving as restructuring counsel, Bracewell LLP is serving as restructuring co-counsel, Perella Weinberg Partners is serving as the investment banker, and Alvarez & Marsal is serving as the Chief Restructuring Officer and financial advisor to the Company.

Vertex is a leading energy transition company that specializes in producing high-quality refined products. The Company’s innovative solutions are designed to enhance the performance of its customers and partners while also prioritizing sustainability, safety, and operational excellence. With a commitment to providing superior products and services, Vertex is dedicated to shaping the future of the energy industry.

