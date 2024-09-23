CyberSheath and Chenega Corporation Achieve Perfect Score on JSVA Validation

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chenega Corporation partnered with CyberSheath, the largest CMMC managed service vendor, to successfully complete a Joint Surveillance Voluntary Assessment (JSVA) validation with a perfect score of 110.

The JSVA is a critical component of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) 2.0 framework, which will take effect in early 2025, and a requirement for contracting with the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD). According to a study conducted by Merrill Research, contractors achieved an average score of -15 last year against the requirement of a perfect 110.

Leveraging CyberSheath’s fully managed federal enclave, Chenega successfully passed the stringent JSVA assessment, validating its compliance with NIST 800-171 standards, essential for securing Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) within the defense supply chain.

“Our federal enclave solution is designed to take the complexity out of compliance for our clients,” said Eric Noonan, CEO of CyberSheath. “Chenega’s perfect JSVA score demonstrates the effectiveness of our approach in ensuring CMMC readiness and maintaining ongoing compliance with the DOD. Chenega’s commitment to compliance before the rest of the DIB exemplifies why it has long been considered a leader in government contracting.”

As a tribally owned corporation, Chenega’s mission is deeply rooted in providing for its shareholders while upholding the values and traditions of its heritage. By achieving this vital cybersecurity milestone through the JSVA, Chenega continues to demonstrate its commitment to excellence, security, and reliability in federal contracting.

“We’ve been working with CyberSheath for two years, and to achieve a perfect score is a testament to the partnership we’ve forged in a relatively short period and our trust in CyberSheath’s managed services,” said Kevin Gustin, Senior Director of Information Security at Chenega Corporation. “This success strengthens our position as a trusted partner in the federal contracting space and provides peace of mind with CMMC 2.0 implementation on the horizon.”

“Chenega was committed to achieving full compliance and demonstrated the diligence required to earn a perfect 110,” said Fernando Machado, Managing Principal & Chief Information Security Officer at Cybersec Investments. “The partnership between Chenega and CyberSheath is a model for how defense contractors can achieve and maintain compliance with the DOD.”

This successful JSVA validation positions Chenega for continued success in securing government contracts and showcases CyberSheath’s leadership in managed cybersecurity solutions for the defense industrial base. The assessment was conducted by Cybersec Investments, operating in a provisional capacity as a C3PAO.

Learn more about CyberSheath’s federal enclave and managed services by registering for CMMC CON 2024, a free, virtual event on Sept. 25, 2024 at 9 a.m. EDT, focused on helping defense contractors achieve CMMC compliance.

About CyberSheath

Established in 2012, CyberSheath is one of the most experienced and trusted IT security services partners for the U.S. defense industrial base. From CMMC compliance to strategic security planning to managed security services, CyberSheath offers a comprehensive suite of offerings tailored to clients’ information security and regulatory compliance needs. Learn more at www.cybersheath.com.