Domain Timber Advisors Selected by Fulcrum Asset Management to Drive Sustainable Investments in U.S. Forestland

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domain Capital Group, LLC, a comprehensive private investment management services firm, today announced its subsidiary, Domain Timber Advisors, LLC, (DTA), was selected by Fulcrum Asset Management (Fulcrum) to lead sustainable investments in natural capital, as part of Fulcrum’s ‘Panel of Illiquid Specialists’ for its new illiquid assets capability.

The Fulcrum-Domain relationship represents the latest in a series, each designed specifically for UK DC pension plans within Fulcrum's illiquid capability. Fulcrum has invested significantly to bring together a panel of specialist private market managers from around the world for UK DC pensions. The panel spans private equity (including venture capital), value-add real estate, value-add infrastructure, natural resources and private credit.

The partnership is designed to achieve financial and environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals through strategic investments in U.S. forestland. All properties acquired will meet stringent sustainability standards of the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certification program.

“Over the past two years, our teams have worked diligently to craft a unique investment platform focused on acquiring and managing U.S. forestland assets within an evergreen investment structure,” said Joe Sanderson, managing director and CEO of natural resources at Domain Timber Advisors. “This approach allows us to enhance biodiversity and other ecological qualities of forestland while delivering long-term financial success.”

Expected long-term ecological impacts include increasing biodiversity through longleaf pine restoration and preserving high conservation value forestland. While the primary focus of forestland acquisitions will be in the U.S. South, Domain Timber Advisors will consider opportunities across all timber-producing regions.

Matt Roberts, Head of Fulcrum Alternative Solutions says, “this represents an exciting new strategy for our private markets offering. Domain's focus on sustainability and smaller lot size deals are very appealing facets of the mandate. Fulcrum Alternative Solutions identifies excellent private market specialists and works to make them accessible for UK DC pension plans and other institutions. We believe managers like Domain offer both a compelling return opportunity and can help contribute to biodiversity improvement through, for example, reintroducing native species and improving certification standards.”

About Domain Capital Group

Atlanta-based Domain Capital Group, LLC provides comprehensive private investment management services, through its registered investment adviser subsidiaries, to institutions, public and private pensions, corporations, foundations, endowments and high-net-worth individuals. Domain Capital Group’s investment professionals are experienced across a diverse range of asset classes and investment strategies, including real estate, natural resources, media, entertainment, technology, and credit and other financial services.

As of March 31, 2024, Domain managed approximately $7.9 billion in total assets through its two registered subsidiaries, Domain Capital Advisors, LLC and Domain Timber Advisors, LLC. The assets are comprised of approximately $6.72 billion in real estate, debt, alternative, and other assets constituting Regulatory Assets Under Management (“RAUM”) and approximately $1.14 billion in non-RAUM which includes real properties and additional loans serviced. Please refer to each firm’s Form ADV for additional details. For further information, visit domaincapitalgroup.com.

About Fulcrum Asset Management (LLP)

Fulcrum Asset Management specialises in managing a range of macro-oriented investment products, with the objective of delivering positive returns irrespective of market conditions. Guided by innovative macro research, a disciplined investment process and effective risk management, our aim is to be our clients' most trusted long-term partner.

Fulcrum’s highly innovative investment approach employs both discretionary and systematic inputs that are supported by extensive in-house research. Being unconstrained by benchmarks, Fulcrum provides investment solutions with the ability to align products with a client's specific risk appetite. All of our strategies offer transparency, liquidity and competitive fee structures.

Founded in 2004, the firm manages £5.8bn / USD$7.6* bn on behalf of a global client base including institutions and wealth managers. Fulcrum is a signatory to the UNPRI along with a number of significant organisations across the globe that embrace sustainability as part of their core objective.

*As of 31 August 2024

Disclaimer:

Any views and opinions expressed are for informational and/or similarly educational purposes only and are a reflection of the author’s best judgment, based upon information available at the time obtained from sources believed to be reliable and providing information in good faith, but no responsibility is accepted for any errors or omissions. The information contained herein is only as current as of the date indicated, and may be superseded by subsequent market events or for other reasons. Charts and graphs provided herein are for illustrative purposes only. The information in this document has been developed internally and/or obtained from sources believed to be reliable; however, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP (“Fulcrum”) does not guarantee the accuracy, adequacy or completeness of such information. Reproduction of this material in whole or in part is strictly prohibited without prior written permission of Fulcrum. Copyright © Fulcrum Asset Management LLP 2024. All rights reserved. FC740 12092024