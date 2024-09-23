Dover Chemical Corporation Partners with ISN® to Improve Contractor Safety and Compliance

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced that Dover Chemical Corporation, a leading chemical specialty products company, has selected ISNetworld® as its primary contractor management platform. As part of the partnership, Dover Chemical Corporation will use ISNetworld to track serious incidents and fatalities (SIFs) data, perform contractor orientations and leverage CultureSight, an anonymous electronic survey administered by ISN's Monarch® consulting arm to assess employee and contractor perceptions on safety culture values.

“Our contractor workforce is an important part of our company’s success and we take pride in providing a safe working environment that complies with health and safety standards and aligns with our dedication to the principles of Responsible Care,” said Brian Satterfield, Director of EHS at Dover Chemical Corporation. “ISN has unmatched experience and a stellar reputation in the chemical industry, as well as a track record for best-in-class account support, and we look forward to furthering our ​​safety initiatives through this partnership."

Based in Dover, Ohio, Dover Chemical Corporation also operates facilities in Hammond, Indiana, and is a subsidiary of ICC Industries, a global trading and manufacturing company involved in chemicals, pharmaceuticals and plastics. The company’s mission is to provide innovative and sustainable solutions for its customers around the world who make products that are useful in everyday life and improve a wide variety of materials including fuels, metal-working materials, and polymers.

“Creating mentally and physically safe worksites while maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements is more important than ever and we are honored to support Dover Chemical Corporation as they maintain a focus on advancing their safety culture,” said Brittany Surine, Senior Vice President at ISN. “We see ourselves as partners in our Hiring Clients’ success, which starts with establishing and maintaining safe and sustainable workplaces for everyone.”

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 20 years of experience connecting over 800 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with more than 80,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform that helps capital-intensive industries connect with safe reliable contractors, Transparency-One®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower®, a mobile app focused on individual workers built to keep them and their work moving forward. ISN collects health and safety, procurement, insurance, quality, supply chain, sourcing and regulatory information from contractors and suppliers and incorporates a level of due diligence to the supply chain management process through ISN’s Review and Verification Services (RAVS) subject matter experts who review and verify contractor and supplier information.

ISN has 14 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit http://www.isn.com.

About Dover Chemical Corporation

Dover Chemical provides chemical specialty products, specifically chemical additives, to customers around the world who make products that are useful in everyday life. Their products help to improve a wide variety of materials, including fuels, metal-working materials, and polymers for use in industrial and household applications. They seek to create sustainable growth and value through their commitment to the interests of Dover Chemical's stakeholders and compliance with the American Chemistry Council's Code of Responsible Care®. Dover Chemical Corporation is part of the ICC Industries Inc. group of companies (www.iccindustries.com) which develops, manufactures, trades and markets a diverse range of chemicals, plastics, pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements and related products. ICC is also a significant investor in a global leader in the field of flavors and ingredients for the food and beverage industries.