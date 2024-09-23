Surescripts Partners with CLEAR to Enhance Identity Verification Technology Infrastructure

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Surescripts®, the nation's leading health information network, has partnered with CLEAR, a secure identity platform, to further enhance its identity verification technology infrastructure.

CLEAR’s identity proofing technology will support Surescripts Network Alliance participants, including providers, pharmacies, and payers, by streamlining validation and ongoing identity verification to directly access the Surescripts network’s clinical and technical tools.

The partnership with CLEAR adds another layer of identity validation protections while also increasing efficiency, providing a more automated and simplified experience for healthcare providers and organizations.

“Our partnership with CLEAR is another example of how we are safeguarding the Surescripts Network Alliance to protect personal health information and patient safety and remain committed to providing innovative digital identity verification and reliability at scale,” said Tara Dragert, Chief Product Officer for Surescripts. “As we focus on simplifying health intelligence sharing, it's essential that we continue to enforce rigorous security standards while maintaining efficiency, ensuring clinicians and healthcare professionals have timely access to the clinical and benefit information they need to deliver quality, safe, and less costly care for their patients.”

“Partnering with CLEAR will ensure that customers and providers can securely and efficiently access the information needed to care for their patients via the Surescripts network,” said Judy Hatchett, Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer for Surescripts. “It is imperative that we continue innovating to make patient care safer and better informed. This partnership will reinforce our identity management capabilities and optimization tools that make it easy for clinicians and those supporting patient care to confidently access the right information for the right patient, from the right source, and communicate with the right prescriber or pharmacy.”

“At CLEAR, we believe identity is foundational to making experiences safer and easier, especially in healthcare,” said David Bardan, Head of Healthcare, CLEAR. “We’re thrilled to bring our secure, reusable identity platform to Surescripts to improve trust, reduce fraud, and eliminate friction for providers and healthcare organizations.”

Surescripts supported nearly 24 billion exchanges of patient clinical and benefit information and connected 2.14 million care providers and organizations in 2023. Health intelligence sharing at scale requires powerful infrastructure and the Surescripts network supports every Surescripts Network Alliance® participant with industry-leading reliability, security, and scalability—all backed by our unshakable dedication to network integrity and compliance. This includes setting rigorous privacy, security and network access standards for our network and our Network Alliance partners, aiding cyber resilience and protecting health information from every angle.

About CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With more than 25 million members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com.

About Surescripts

Our purpose is to serve the nation through simpler, trusted health intelligence sharing, in order to increase patient safety, lower costs and ensure quality care. At Surescripts, we align healthcare organizations across the nation and convene the Surescripts Network Alliance® to give healthcare professionals the trusted insights they need to serve patients. Together, we’re making interoperability an everyday reality, making it simpler to choose medications patients can afford and adhere to, and getting specialty medications to patients more efficiently. Visit us at surescripts.com and follow us on LinkedIn.