You.com and Wort & Bild Verlag Join Forces to Increase Health Information Access with AI

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--You.com, an AI-powered productivity engine, today announced a partnership with Wort & Bild Verlag, Germany's leading health media provider. This collaboration aims to enhance access to health information for millions of readers and streamline editorial processes through AI.

Wort & Bild Verlag, publisher of Apotheken Umschau, Germany's highest-circulating health magazine with 15.97 million readers per month and 44.62 million page impressions, will integrate You.com's AI capabilities into its digital platforms and editorial workflows.

Key features of the partnership include:

AI-Enhanced Search for Apotheken Umschau: You.com will provide AI-generated summaries with citations, allowing users to quickly access relevant information from Apotheken Umschau's extensive health knowledge base. Future plans include an AI chatbot interface to further improve user experience. Intelligent Document Summarization: Wort & Bild Verlag's editorial team will be supported by You.com's AI to generate concise summaries of lengthy documents, speeding up research and decision-making processes. This feature will later be integrated directly into Wort & Bild Verlag's Content Management System.

"Our partnership with You.com aligns with our mission to provide millions of Germans with the highest quality health information," said Andreas Arntzen, CEO of Wort & Bild Verlag. "By integrating You.com's AI capabilities, we're creating new ways for our readers to tap into our wealth of health-related knowledge."

"At You.com, we're looking forward to partnering with Wort & Bild to make health information more accessible to millions of readers through AI answer APIs. We’re also excited to see You.com’s AI agents used as part of the editorial process,” said Richard Socher, founder and CEO of You.com.

As part of this partnership, Wort & Bild Verlag reporters and editors will get access to You.com's Team Plan. Editorial teams can access You.com’s AI agents for research and analysis, complex problem solving, content creation, and more. They can also build, discover, and share their own custom AI agents for various tasks.

About You.com:

You.com is collaborative AI — for you, your team, and your business. You.com AI Agents maximize the productivity of knowledge workers through fast and accurate research and analysis, complex problem solving, content creation, and more. The company's suite of APIs and end-to-end solutions drive revenue for businesses by becoming the foundation AI agent layer for their products and services. Founded by leading AI research scientists Richard Socher and Bryan McCann, You.com has raised $99 million from investors, including Marc Benioff's Time Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, NVIDIA, Gen Digital, SBVA, Georgian, Radical Ventures, Day One Ventures, and others.

About Wort & Bild Media Group:

The Wort & Bild Media Group, headquartered in Baierbrunn near Munich, is the leading provider of health media in Germany. Its brands stand for high editorial quality, serious and independent journalism, and great popularity among users. As a partner to pharmacies, the high health benefits and expert advice in the pharmacy are always at the forefront. Wort & Bild Verlag publishes Apotheken Umschau, Apotheken Umschau ELTERN, Diabetes Ratgeber, Senioren Ratgeber, Ärztlicher Ratgeber, medizini, and HausArzt-PatientenMagazin. Current podcasts (http://www.gesundheit-hoeren.de/) and video formats explain important health topics. A dedicated book series features guides on health and nutrition topics. The publisher reaches around 25 million readers and users monthly through print and online media.