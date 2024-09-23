KBRA Assigns AAA Rating to Indianapolis Local Public Improvement Bond Bank Revenue and Refunding Bonds, Series 2024F (Stormwater Project)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AAA to the Indianapolis Local Public Improvement Bond Bank Revenue and Refunding Bonds, Series 2024F (Stormwater Project) and affirms the long-term rating of AAA on the outstanding parity Series 2022C (Stormwater Project) (Green Bonds). The Rating Outlook is Stable for both series. The bonds are secured by a pledge of net system revenues of the Marion County Stormwater Management District ("the District").

Key Credit Considerations

The rating actions reflect the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

The Stormwater User Fee funds essential stormwater management and mitigation initiatives across a large, growing population and a strong, diverse employment base.

The current fee structure is highly affordable as the average annual residential bill is less than 0.1% of the City and the County’s 2022 personal income per capita.

Excellent liquidity position, with days cash on hand consistently measuring approximately 600 days in the last five years allowing for operational flexibility.

Credit Challenges

Though largely mitigated by other structural strengths, the transaction does not benefit from a debt service reserve fund and the additional bonds test of 1.25x is considered adequate.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Not applicable given the AAA rating level.

For Downgrade

Significant decline in debt service coverage due to very large increases in debt issuances accompanied by significant and prolonged deterioration in the underlying Stormwater User Fee and collection rate.

Deterioration in the economic base, which pressures the District’s ability to collect and maintain the Stormwater User Fee revenue at a level sufficient to support future stormwater program costs.

