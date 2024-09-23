International SOS Joins Forces with Ontic to Develop Enhanced Travel Risk Management and Security Software Solutions

TREVOSE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--International SOS, the world’s leading medical and travel security services company, has announced a strategic alliance with Ontic, a software provider delivering Connected Intelligence to unify how corporate security professionals manage threats, mitigate risks and strengthen businesses. The two companies will jointly develop security software solutions that fortify workforce resilience and allow organizations to operate more efficiently and securely.

Through the partnership, International SOS will leverage Ontic’s leading security software together with their global medical and security assistance capabilities and network, comprehensive intelligence and insights, and 23 years of travel tracking technology to effortlessly fulfill Travel Risk Management and Critical Event Management needs for organizations. The unified offering will strengthen the ability of corporate security professionals to manage threats, mitigate risks, activate crisis response, and ensure the safety of employees on a global scale.

“International SOS prides itself on setting the standard for unparalleled travel risk management solutions and that commitment comes with evolving our impactful offerings and tools as the global security and health landscape continuously change,” said Jarrett Michau, Chief Executive Officer, Americas Assistance at International SOS. “Ontic’s purpose-built software and technology expertise will propel our workforce resilience platform and services into territories the industry has yet to explore, setting a new global standard for safeguarding employees.”

The enhanced user-friendly travel risk and workforce event management solutions will empower organizations to safeguard their global workforce by offering increased customization, configurability and new monitoring capabilities, including but not limited to:

Real-time risk alerts: Immediate and more comprehensive notifications of incidents that may impact travelers, with configurable alert settings

Immediate and more comprehensive notifications of incidents that may impact travelers, with configurable alert settings Interactive geovisualization: View layered maps of affected areas, people, and assets on an intuitive and customizable map interface

View layered maps of affected areas, people, and assets on an intuitive and customizable map interface Personalized communication tools: Tailor messages with company branding and situational relevance for effective communication with employees

Tailor messages with company branding and situational relevance for effective communication with employees Travel data, insights and reporting: Track employee travel itineraries and travel paths to generate reports on potential risks before, during, and after trips

Track employee travel itineraries and travel paths to generate reports on potential risks before, during, and after trips Automated response protocols: Set predefined workflows that trigger automatically during an incident to ensure a rapid and appropriate response

Set predefined workflows that trigger automatically during an incident to ensure a rapid and appropriate response Integrated third-party source data: Incorporate real-time feeds from multiple sources.

“Our strategic partnership will transform how organizations protect their most valuable asset — their people,” said Lukas Quanstrom, Chief Executive Officer of Ontic. “Too many incomplete or cobbled-together offerings in the market today make the work harder for companies. By combining the expertise of two industry leaders, this collaboration will deliver complete, modern, and extensible solutions for clients looking to elevate their duty of care and enhance protection for their employees.”

This collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to enhancing travel risk management, crisis response, and critical event management, delivering a best-in-class service and technology platform that meets the evolving needs of global businesses. A preview of the partnership and new solutions will be showcased at GSX 2024 at the International SOS booth (#2751) from September 23rd-25th in Orlando, Florida, with full capabilities to be rolled out in future phases.

About the International SOS Group of Companies

The International SOS Group of Companies is in the business of saving lives and protecting your global workforce from health and security threats. Wherever you are, we deliver customized health, security risk management and wellbeing solutions to fuel your growth and productivity. In the event of extreme weather, an epidemic or a security incident, we provide an immediate response providing peace of mind. Our innovative technology and medical and security expertise focus on prevention, offering real-time, actionable insights and on-the-ground quality delivery. We help protect your people, and your organization's reputation, as well as support your compliance reporting needs. By partnering with us, organizations can fulfill their Duty of Care responsibilities, while empowering business resilience, continuity, and sustainability.

Founded in 1985, the International SOS Group, headquartered in London & Singapore, is trusted by over 9,000 organizations. This includes the majority of the Fortune Global 500. As well as mid-size enterprises, governments, educational institutions, and NGOs. Nearly 12,000 multi-cultural security, medical, logistics and digital experts stand with you to provide support & assistance from over 1,200 locations in 90 countries, 24/7, 365 days. Between them, International SOS employees speak nearly 100 languages and dialects in our Assistance Centres, Clinics, and offices.

To protect your workforce, we are at your fingertips: internationalsos.com

About Ontic

Ontic makes software that corporate and government security professionals use to proactively manage threats, mitigate risks, and make businesses stronger. Built by security and software professionals, the Ontic Platform connects and unifies critical data, business processes, and collaborators in one place, consolidating security intelligence and operations. We call this Connected Intelligence. Ontic serves corporate security teams across key functions, including intelligence, investigations, GSOC, executive protection, and security operations.

For more information, please visit ontic.co or follow us on X or LinkedIn.