Morris Industries Expands Holdings With the Addition of Republic Financial

LEXINGTON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Morris Industries, a Lexington, Kentucky-based holding company, known for its innovative approach to business and tackling legacy industries, proudly announces the addition of Republic Financial to its holding.

With over 25 years of experience in the risk management sector, Republic Financial is poised to enhance Morris Industries' diverse holdings. Expanding its diversified holdings, Republic maintains a core focus on insurance products, including its Final Wishes™ and Life Vault™ offerings, providing new opportunities for growth.

Republic Financial aligns with the Morris Industries mission to identify disruptive and innovative companies with unrealized growth potential. This strategic acquisition represents a significant step in Morris Industries' commitment to broadening its entrepreneurial ventures and continuing to help America's hardworking families through the power of business.

"We are excited to welcome Republic Financial into the Morris Industries family," said Nate Morris, Chairman and CEO of Morris Industries. "This acquisition represents a new chapter. We are venturing into a sector that I am passionate about, one that provides an essential service to America's hardworking families. Insurance plays a critical role in offering financial peace of mind when you and your family needs it the most, and through Republic Financial, we aim to make a positive impact on the lives of those we serve."

Morris Industries' expansion is driven by a commitment to invest in businesses that not only offer strong growth potential but also offer a large opportunity to innovate.

Republic Financial will continue to operate under its established brand and management team while benefiting from the resources and strategic support provided by Morris Industries. This partnership aims to enhance Republic Financial's service offerings, ensuring that it remains a trusted provider in the risk management industry.

About Morris Industries

Morris Industries works to identify disruptive and innovative companies with unrealized growth potential, whose current ownership desires an exit strategy, requires capital, or needs an experienced management team to continue its growth. Morris Industries was founded on the belief that market-driven innovation can support conservation goals, drive profit, and equip businesses to solve America’s biggest challenges.

Nate Morris founded Morris Industries in 2010 and serves as Chairman and CEO. Morris was the first Kentuckian to be named to Fortune Magazine’s 40 Under 40 list, and he is also the youngest inductee ever to the Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame. Morris is the founder and Managing Trustee of the Morris Foundation whose mission is to provide access to the American Dream for all Kentuckians. Morris currently serves as the Entrepreneur in Residence at the University of Kentucky’s Gatton College of Business and Economics in addition to serving as the Chairman of 2X Game Changers.

Learn more at MorrisIndustries.com.