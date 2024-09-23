Navio Networks Acquires Subrosa Digital to Amplify FAST Channel Marketing and Connected TV Ad Sales

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navio Networks, a leading CTV operator in Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST), today announced an agreement to acquire Subrosa Digital, a full-service digital marketing and consulting agency. Subrosa expands Navio Networks' comprehensive offering for content providers and FAST channel owners, delivering strategic marketing services, AI-powered content creation, and advertising sales to drive viewership and revenue growth.

Subrosa Digital has established a strong reputation for delivering targeted, data-driven marketing solutions that increase engagement while building addressable audiences and driving revenue. Their team’s AI-first marketing strategies will enable Navio Networks to offer an all-encompassing marketing service for FAST channel operators, ensuring that channels not only attract viewers but also retain them over the long term.

"We’re excited to join forces with Navio Networks," said Chris Muldaur, COO of Subrosa Digital. "Our goal has always been to leverage engaging creative to drive measurable results, and to monetize through innovative advertising solutions. Together, we’ll deliver even stronger outcomes for our clients."

The acquisition enhances Navio Networks' AI-powered tools for content creation and distribution. FAST channel operators can access a scalable solution to produce more engaging content, resulting in improved viewer experience and increased tune-in.

Navio will bolster its Direct Ad Sales and consultancy efforts, led by Subrosa Digital’s CEO, advertising sales veteran Dave Lavine. Navio offers brands unique sponsorships and integrations across its growing list of owned and operated FAST channels and exclusive managed inventory.

"We welcome Subrosa Digital to the Navio family," said Doug Neiman, CEO of Navio Networks. "This acquisition represents a major step forward in helping FAST channel owners. Our full suite of marketing services, AI-content creation and advertising sales provides a comprehensive solution for driving revenue growth."

The acquisition, structured as a mix of cash and stock, is expected to close by September 27th.

About Navio Networks

Navio Networks is a premier CTV advertising and FAST channel operator company, providing end-to-end solutions that help content owners reach global audiences. With a focus on innovative advertising technology and distribution strategies, Navio Networks is dedicated to driving success for its partners in the rapidly growing streaming industry. Navio Networks owns and operates six FAST channels across sports and entertainment and was recently named Agency of Record for Cheddar News.

About Subrosa Digital

Subrosa Digital is a growth-focused marketing agency that partners with brands to drive revenue through data-driven strategies. Services include brand development, media planning, and customer acquisition. With decades of experience, they help clients navigate digital marketing, optimize conversions, and achieve sustainable growth across various industries, such as entertainment, beauty, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods​.