Bowman Contracted by Illinois Department of Transportation for I-55 Corridor Rehabilitation Project

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the Company or Bowman) (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure design solutions and project management services to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment, has been contracted by the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) to provide corridor management and design services for a 15.6-mile corridor of I-55.

“We are excited to start working on the highly impactful and innovative I-55 corridor assignment,” said Gary Bowman, chairman and CEO of Bowman. “This is one of several awards where we’ve been anticipating and planning for a final contract and notice to proceed for several months. We had the necessary resources for the assignment in place, so we were able to mobilize quickly and immediately commence work on the project. Our transportation practice has unparalleled experience with the complexities of large-scale infrastructure projects in Illinois, and we appreciate this opportunity to help IDOT improve and modernize one of the most heavily traveled expressways in the state for its constituents.”

Corridor management is an innovative approach to transportation system management whereby public agencies and private contractors commit to working together to manage a transportation corridor holistically rather than the more traditional approach of managing individual assets discretely. This contract is one of a few design management corridor contracts to be released from IDOT and is a key component of the state's $45 billion Rebuild Illinois infrastructure investment program strategy.

Under this engagement, Bowman will manage all projects within the highly trafficked stretch of I-55, which connects Chicago to its southwest suburbs, a corridor that transits over 100,000 vehicles daily. Additionally, Bowman will prepare bridge repair plans for 16 bridges within the corridor, as well as develop roadway improvement plans of the expressway. These enhancements have been identified as key to improving safety, reducing congestion and extending the lifespan of Illinois’ transportation infrastructure.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With over 2,200 employees in more than 90 locations throughout the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.