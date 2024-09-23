SeatGeek to Power Utah Hockey Club’s Ticketing Heading into the Club’s Inaugural Season

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SeatGeek, the high-growth technology platform transforming the live event experience for fans, teams, and venues, today announced a partnership with Utah Hockey Club - the National Hockey League’s (NHL) newest franchise, owned by Smith Entertainment Group (SEG). As the Official Ticketing Partner of the club, SeatGeek’s technology will power ticketing for all Utah Hockey Club home games at Delta Center. SeatGeek’s partnership with Utah Hockey Club marks its second NHL client, following the Florida Panthers and their home venue, Amerant Bank Arena. SeatGeek is also the ticketing solution for SEG’s Utah Jazz NBA franchise and Delta Center arena in downtown Salt Lake City, a partnership that began in 2023.

Thanks to SeatGeek’s flexible platform and its built-in SaaS solution, Unify, Utah Hockey Club was able to quickly build events and manage deposits with ease in preparation for the club’s inaugural season. This efficiency helped the club reach a standout milestone—32,000 ticket deposits in just 30 days.

“ Professional sports bring communities together, and as we have been working on an expedited launch of Utah Hockey Club, we remain continuously committed to creating a fan experience that’s second to none,” said Chris Barney, president of revenue and commercial strategy for Smith Entertainment Group. “ Our partnership with SeatGeek highlights our shared vision of innovation and putting fans at the center of every decision we make. Their technology allows us to create seamless and memorable experiences for hockey fans joining us for our inaugural season and beyond.”

Teams and venues choose SeatGeek because its partnerships extend far beyond ticket distribution. The company leverages powerful historical data to optimize inventory strategies, while its cutting-edge technology creates a seamless experience for every fan. Going beyond the basics, SeatGeek helps partners deepen fan engagement and elevate the overall event experience through innovative product features like Rally, a personalized, in-app fan engagement platform that transforms the live event ticket by arranging transportation or getting gear for game day.

“ This partnership marks an exciting milestone for SeatGeek as we expand our NHL footprint with the addition of Utah Hockey Club and continue to work with forward-thinking organizations like the Utah Jazz and Delta Center,” said Russ D’Souza, Co-Founder and President of Supply at SeatGeek. “ As Utah Hockey Club launches its inaugural season, we’re eager to leverage our technology to enhance the fan experience and support their operational success. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to helping teams deliver unforgettable live events while shaping the future of sports entertainment.”

SeatGeek’s growing roster of partners across major sports and entertainment includes six NFL teams, three NBA teams, two NHL teams, and multiple clubs in MLS, NWSL, and the EPL. Additionally, SeatGeek holds league-wide and organizational partnerships with the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA), PGA of America, and the United Soccer League (USL). The company also expanded its reach through marketplace deals with Major League Baseball and Paciolan, a leader in ticketing and technology solutions for college athletics and live entertainment venues.

Utah Hockey Club hosts its first-ever home preseason game tonight, Monday, September 23, at Delta Center. Fans can purchase tickets for the game as well as single-game regular season tickets now at https://www.nhl.com/utah/tickets.

ABOUT UTAH HOCKEY CLUB

Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) established Utah’s first-ever NHL franchise in April 2024, with the team set to debut in the 2024-25 season. With this move, SEG introduced the second “Big Four” major professional sports league to Utah for the first time in state history. To be known as Utah Hockey Club for their inaugural season, the club was established with a competitive, dynamic roster and 34 draft picks spanning their first three consecutive seasons (2024-27). The team will compete at Delta Center in downtown Salt Lake City, building on the renowned, energetic atmosphere for which Utah’s sports and entertainment scene has become known. For more information on Utah Hockey Club, an entity of Smith Entertainment Group, visit www.UtahHockeyClub.com.

ABOUT SEATGEEK

SeatGeek is on a mission to transform the live event experience for fans, teams and venues. By combining a consumer marketplace with innovative primary ticketing box office technology, SeatGeek has become a high-growth global ticketing leader. SeatGeek delights fans through industry-first features including: Deal Score, its proprietary ticket rating technology, and Rally, its event-day operating system. In parallel, the platform's open-ecosystem enterprise ticketing software empowers teams, venues and promoters to efficiently grow their businesses while delivering the superior experience that all fans deserve.

SeatGeek is proud to partner with some of the most recognized names in sports and live entertainment across the globe, including the Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Florida Panthers, as well as the National Football League (NFL), Major League Baseball (MLB), NASCAR and nearly half of the English Premier League (EPL). Curious? Visit www.seatgeek.com.