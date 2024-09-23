Gnosis Freight Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Vista Equity Partners

CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gnosis Freight (“Gnosis”), a leading provider of supply chain visibility and execution software designed to manage the full lifecycle of the shipping container, today announced a strategic growth investment from Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”), a global investment firm focused exclusively on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses. The investment supports Gnosis’ mission to help logistics companies work together better across the entire ecosystem.

Founded in 2017, Gnosis provides a smarter way to track and manage containers and collaborate with logistics partners in a single location. In 2020, Gnosis launched its Container Lifecycle Management® (CLM) platform, and coined the term CLM. Embedded in the platform, Gnosis’ proprietary container tracking engine, Marlo®, delivers complete, accurate and timely insight that eliminates the global supply chain’s persistent blind spots and drives connectivity across the ecosystem. With Gnosis, customers realize immediate return on investment and embark on a turnkey step into digitizing their shipping container operations end-to-end.

“We’ve added significant new product capabilities and welcomed a record number of new customers to Gnosis this year – but I believe we are just getting started. From the very beginning, we have focused on our customers' needs and successes as our north star. We are grateful for their support and encouragement, which reinforced our belief in the impact we can create. We feel confident our platform is precisely what our industry has been asking for, and we are eager to get it in the hands of more customers,” said Austin McCombs, CEO & Co-Founder of Gnosis Freight.

“Our decision to forge this new partnership with Vista builds on this momentum, fueling our mission to help logistics companies work together better. We are proud to serve the hardworking and creative people in the logistics industry and are committed to doubling down on what has gotten us here – listening to them. Our platform was built with, for and because of the leaders in our space who hold the responsibility of ensuring that goods flow seamlessly around the world. We are thrilled to have Vista’s support and resources to ensure we can continue to empower the logistics industry for years to come.”

Gnosis currently monitors more than 95% of global ocean commerce, offering logistics specialists unprecedented visibility over their supply chains. With a majority of global importers and exporters still relying on spreadsheets to manage their complex international supply chains, the demand for sophisticated solutions to streamline operations is substantial.

“Gnosis is pioneering digital connectivity between logistics partners at a critical and complex juncture of the global supply chain,” said Rachel Arnold, Co-Head of Vista’s Endeavor Fund and Senior Managing Director. “After years of tracking this industry and getting to know Austin, the Gnosis team, and observing their relentlessly customer-centric culture, we could not be more excited to partner with them as they continue to invest in capabilities and products that will amplify what has made them so successful to date: delivering value to customers.”

Vista’s investment in Gnosis was made by the firm’s Endeavor Fund, which provides growth capital and strategic support to market-leading, high-growth enterprise software, data and technology-enabled companies that have achieved at least $10 million in recurring revenue.

About Gnosis Freight

Gnosis Freight is a leading provider of supply chain visibility and execution software, made available through its proprietary Container Lifecycle Management® (CLM) platform—the world’s first supply chain platform focused on the full lifecycle of your shipping containers. Powered by the most complete, accurate, and low latency container tracking data available, the CLM platform provides logistics professionals with a smarter way to track and manage their containers, from booking until returned empty.

Gnosis Freight’s global footprint encompasses a diverse customer base, including top cargo owners (BCOs), ocean carriers, forwarders, truckers, 3PLs, technology providers, and other critical supply chain partners—all utilizing the CLM platform to achieve new levels of efficiency, cost savings, and collaboration within their supply chain.

Gnosis Freight is committed to delivering practical and innovative logistics technology solutions, offering both standard out-of-box platform features and tailored solutions designed to help companies navigate complex logistics challenges and improve the lives of logistics professionals everywhere. Further information is available at gnosisfreight.com. Follow Gnosis on LinkedIn, @Gnosis Freight, and on X, @GnosisFreight.

About Vista Equity Partners

Vista is a leading global investment firm with more than $100 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024. The firm exclusively invests in enterprise software, data and technology-enabled organizations across private equity, permanent capital, credit and public equity strategies, bringing an approach that prioritizes creating enduring market value for the benefit of its global ecosystem of investors, companies, customers and employees. Vista's investments are anchored by a sizable long-term capital base, experience in structuring technology-oriented transactions and proven, flexible management techniques that drive sustainable growth. Vista believes the transformative power of technology is the key to an even better future – a healthier planet, a smarter economy, a diverse and inclusive community and a broader path to prosperity. Further information is available at vistaequitypartners.com. Follow Vista on LinkedIn, @Vista Equity Partners, and on X, @Vista_Equity.