Wasabi Technologies and Bechtle Enter Into Partnership to Strengthen Cloud Storage Offering

FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hot cloud storage provider Wasabi Technologies today announced a partnership with Bechtle, Germany's largest IT system house. The partnership includes the distribution of the Wasabi hot cloud storage solution in Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH). Together, the companies want to make it easier for customers in the DACH region to access a cost-efficient and high-performance cloud storage offering.

For many companies, data loss or data theft can have devastating consequences, both in terms of the costs incurred and the additional work involved, as well as the long-term viability of the company. To counteract this, software is required that can be customized to the respective IT infrastructure. With Wasabi's Hot Cloud Storage, Bechtle is expanding its backup and recovery offering with a resilient and scalable storage solution. Customers benefit from being able to store their data securely and cost-effectively and access it at any time. Thanks to its high performance, Wasabi offers an attractive alternative to traditional storage providers.

Bechtle supports companies and public sector clients as a strong partner in the development and operation of future-proof IT infrastructures. The IT service provider has subsidiaries in 14 European countries and offers its customers a comprehensive portfolio of IT infrastructure and managed services. The partnership gives Wasabi the opportunity to utilize Bechtle's network and resources to further expand its presence in the DACH region.

“We are very pleased about the partnership with Wasabi Technologies. As one of the leading IT service providers in Europe, we always endeavor to offer our customers cost-effective and powerful solutions for successful business operations,” says Felix Heller, Head of Business Applications in Partner Management at Bechtle.

“The partnership with Bechtle is an important step for us to further expand our presence in the DACH region and offer customers access to our leading hot cloud storage solution,” says Daniel Arabié, DACH Country Manager at Wasabi. “This means that Bechtle customers now also have access to our affordable, secure and GDPR-compliant hot cloud storage solution.”

Further information on Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage can be found here.

About Wasabi Technologies

Recognized as one of the technology industry’s fastest growing companies, Wasabi is on a mission to store the world's data by making cloud storage affordable, predictable and secure. With Wasabi, visionary companies gain the freedom to use their data whenever they like without being hit with unpredictable fees or vendor lock-in. Instead, they’re free to build best-of-breed solutions with the industry’s fastest-growing ecosystem of independent cloud application partners. Customers and partners all over the world trust Wasabi to help them put their data to work so they can unlock their full potential. Visit wasabi.com to learn more.