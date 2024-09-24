Carbon6 Joins Amazon’s Embedded Third-Party Apps Program, Integrating PixelMe for External Traffic Optimization

PixelMe by Carbon6 was introduced as part of the Amazon embedded third-party apps program at their flagship event, Amazon Accelerate, on September 18th in Seattle. (Photo: Business Wire)

PixelMe by Carbon6 was introduced as part of the Amazon embedded third-party apps program at their flagship event, Amazon Accelerate, on September 18th in Seattle. (Photo: Business Wire)

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carbon6, a leading provider of ecommerce solutions, proudly announces the inclusion of its advertising tool, PixelMe by Carbon6, in Amazon’s embedded third-party apps program (announced by Amazon on September 18 at the Amazon Accelerate flagship event).

This new embedded app functionality empowers sellers to drag and drop their preferred third-party tools into a single, customizable interface, removing the need for multiple logins and fragmented workflows.

“Sellers have long struggled with juggling multiple tools, which can create inefficiencies and missed opportunities,” said Naseem Saloojee, Cofounder of Carbon6.

“From the beginning, Carbon6 has been committed to simplifying success for sellers, and the integration of PixelMe into Amazon’s third-party apps program is a testament to this shared mission of making ecommerce simpler and more efficient for sellers.”

With PixelMe now embedded in Seller Central, sellers can easily track their total advertising costs across multiple channels, including Amazon’s store, social media, and search platforms, all from a customizable dashboard.

This integration also unlocks new opportunities for sellers to optimize their advertising campaigns through improved keyword recommendations and enhanced control over external traffic drivers, ultimately improving their Best Seller Rank, ROAS, and overall performance.

“Sellers are tired of having to navigate between multiple tools and multiple tabs to get even basic information about their business. The inclusion of PixelMe and its deep integration into Seller Central is another step toward our mission of simplifying our sellers’ success,” said Brett McLaughlin, CTO of Carbon6.

“By embedding third-party apps like PixelMe directly into Seller Central, Amazon is offering sellers a more seamless experience— in the case of PixelMe, one where they can optimize external traffic, boost conversions, and manage their advertising with ease.”

Highlights of the Integration Include:

Unified Dashboard : Sellers can now customize their Seller Central interface to streamline third-party app usage and manage tools with a single login.

: Sellers can now customize their Seller Central interface to streamline third-party app usage and manage tools with a single login. Enhanced Efficiency : The integration reduces the complexity of multichannel selling by centralizing third-party apps within Seller Central.

: The integration reduces the complexity of multichannel selling by centralizing third-party apps within Seller Central. Customizable Solutions: With tools like PixelMe, sellers can tailor their app setup to their unique business needs, creating customized, powerful workflows.

Testing of this integration is expected to be rolled out on October 30, 2024. Over the next few weeks, early adopters will have the opportunity to test the embedded PixelMe app and share insights that will help optimize its performance for the broader seller audience.

“We are thrilled to be chosen to be a part of this initiative,” said Saloojee. “We see this as a huge opportunity to learn from sellers what they need to run a successful business, and continue to evolve Carbon6 solutions to meet those demands.”

The Amazon embedded third-party app program expands upon the existing Notifications in Seller Central feature, of which Seller Investigators and PixelMe by Carbon6 are both included.

Watch the full video announcement here.

About Carbon6

Carbon6 is a comprehensive marketplace platform designed to simplify and accelerate the growth of ecommerce businesses. From inventory forecasting and advertising, to reimbursements and cost recovery, Carbon6 offers data-powered and AI-backed solutions that sellers need to optimize their operations, increase profitability, and scale efficiently.