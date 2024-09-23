DvSum Selected by FDA as Data Intelligence Platform to Bring Life-Saving Drugs to Market with Greater Speed and Efficiency

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DvSum, a leader in data intelligence management, is pleased to announce its partnership with Booz Allen Hamilton and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to support the Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) digital transformation initiative with its Data Intelligence Platform. This partnership follows Booz Allen Hamilton's selection by the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) to implement a transformational Informatics Platform that enables the Agency to bring life-saving drugs to market more efficiently, as announced in their $300 million Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA). DvSum will play a pivotal role in supporting Booz Allen Hamilton by overseeing data management, data quality, and governance within the broader initiative.

As the FDA continues to implement digital solutions as part of its ongoing digital transformation, the integrity and accuracy of data remain paramount. DvSum’s solutions will play a key role in supporting the FDA’s mission-critical data quality and governance requirements. DvSum’s platform will be deployed within the FDA’s GovCloud AWS environment.

John Hopke, Vice President of Business Development at DvSum, noted, “We are deeply honored Booz Allen Hamilton and FDA selected DvSum as the Data Intelligence Platform for quality and governance, playing a crucial role in the FDA’s multi-year CDRH digital transformation. This partnership not only highlights our ability to meet the rigorous demands of a critical regulatory body like the FDA but also underscores DvSum's position as an exceptional enterprise-grade data intelligence solution. We are humbled by the opportunity and excited to contribute to this transformative journey with our cutting-edge platform, supporting the FDA’s mission to enhance data integrity, governance, and operational excellence.”

DvSum’s role in this transformation includes leveraging its robust data quality and data governance capabilities to provide a comprehensive view of the FDA’s data landscape. By doing so, DvSum enables Booz Allen Hamilton to monitor and manage the quality of the FDA’s data, ensuring all information is accurate, consistent, and traceable throughout its lifecycle.

About DvSum

DvSum is a provider of data intelligence solutions specializing in data quality, data catalog, and conversational AI. The innovative DvSum platform empowers organizations to optimize data usage, ensuring better business outcomes through enhanced data integrity, reliability, and accessibility.