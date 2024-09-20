AM Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications, Downgrades Credit Ratings of SILAC Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has removed from under review with negative implications and downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to B (Fair) from B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bb+” (Fair) from “bbb-” (Good) of SILAC Insurance Company (SILAC) (Salt Lake City, UT). The outlook assigned to the FSR is stable while the outlook assigned to the Long-Term ICR is negative.

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect SILAC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as adequate, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and marginal enterprise risk management.

The ratings of SILAC have been removed from under review with negative implications and downgraded, with a negative outlook assigned to the Long-Term ICR, primarily due to continued reliance on unrated reinsurers with increasing reinsurance leverage. Due to this factor, AM Best notes a decline in SILAC’s risk-adjusted capitalization, which is assessed at the weak level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR).

