Bloom Comments on Korea Fuel Cell Auction Results and Expected 2024 and 2025 Korea Volumes

In response to market commentary regarding the results of the recent Korea Hydrogen Portfolio Standard auction, Bloom expects shipment volumes to Korea to be similar in 2024 and the coming years to what they have been in recent years. As disclosed previously, we continue to expect our partner SK ecoplant Co., Ltd. to purchase 500MW of Bloom solid oxide fuel cells between January 1, 2024 and December 31, 2027.

Bloom is the proven leader in solid oxide fuel cell technology, having demonstrated 60% electrical efficiency using hydrogen, and 90% combined heat and power efficiency.

Bloom remains fully confident in our partners in Korea, and in the ability for Bloom fuel cells to be transformative to the Korean energy market. The public auction is just one mechanism for the sale of our energy servers into the Korean market. Our partners have other development projects in addition to those emanating from the auction.

“ Korea is an important market for Bloom Energy,” said Aman Joshi, Bloom’s Chief Commercial Officer. “ We fully anticipate that our partner SK will continue to perform well, supported by the superior solution that Bloom’s solid oxide fuel cells provide.”

Bloom’s superior technology ensures that we are now and will remain the leader in overall efficiency and total cost of ownership for fuel cell-based energy generation. We continue to be fully committed to the Korean market through our manufacturing joint venture and an expanding local supplier network. We are excited about our opportunities in the future alongside our partner SK.

