AECOM renews place on Wessex Water’s Capital Delivery Framework

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced it has been awarded first place on the design consultant lot of Wessex Water’s new Capital Delivery Framework. The appointment will support Wessex Water in delivering its planned £3.7 billion investment between 2025-2030 in a wide range of improvements for its 2.9 million customers across the South West of England, including improved wastewater treatment, enhancing the environment and ensuring the availability of water.

“We’re delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with Wessex Water, supporting significant investments in sustainable waterways and reliable water service for millions of customers across the UK,” said Colin Wood, chief executive of AECOM’s Europe and India region. “We’re already putting our technical capability and innovation to work with Wessex Water, and our teams are delivering transformative projects that will ensure the resilience of existing infrastructure.”

AECOM’s re-appointment to Lot 2 – Design Consultants is for an initial six years with the option to extend for a further five years. Through the design framework, AECOM will provide multidisciplinary design services from optioneering to detailed design and construction support across Wessex Water's water and wastewater asset base throughout the next regulatory period, AMP8 (Asset Management Period).

“As UK utilities accelerate their AMP8 investments, we’re proud to take the leading role in Wessex Water’s next round of capital improvements, which will deliver a new generation of sustainable water projects,” said Beverley Stinson, chief executive of AECOM’s global Water business. “Our team’s success on major modernization programs has established us as the industry’s leading water firm across the globe, and that expertise will prepare us to meet our target of doubling our water business organically over the next five years.

AECOM will be working collaboratively with other framework suppliers to support Wessex Water in delivering its '8 Outcomes', including net zero carbon, biodiversity improvements, safe and reliable water, great river and coastal quality, and an effective sewerage system.

