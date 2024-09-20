State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company Ensures Expansion of International Sales for Local Grape Industry

ZHENJIANG, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On September 11, State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company dispatched staff to the grape sorting center in Dingzhuang Village, Maoshan Town, to inspect the power supply for two automated sorting lines and the compressors in cold storage facilities, aiming to support the high-quality development of the grape industry in Dingzhuang.

Renowned as the "Hometown of Grapes in China," Dingzhuang Village boasts the largest fresh grape production base in Jiangsu Province. In the past 34 years, the village has nurtured 52 grape varieties including "Kyoho," "Summer Black," and "Shine Muscat," expanding its cultivation area from an initial two mu (approximately 0.13 hectares) to the current 20,000 mu (around 1,333 hectares), with an annual output exceeding 20,000 tons. Currently, Dingzhuang grapes are sold through a nationwide network of over 2,000 supermarkets and malls and have entered high-end markets in Southeast Asia.

In recent years, with the rapid growth of e-commerce, the grape industry in Dingzhuang has also upgraded its online sales system. To better adapt to this new sales paradigm, the village constructed a new grape sorting center in 2022, equipped with a 1,600-cubic-meter cold storage facility and four additional refrigeration units. Early August this year witnessed the installation of five more chillers, increasing the power consumption by 100 kW. The local power supply department responded proactively by offering customized electrical solutions, assisting with online applications for new business expansion installations, and opening a "green channel," to expedite the connection of a new 400 kVA special transformer within 18 days, a timeline shortened by 30 days. This swift response effectively safeguarded the development of local specialty economy and facilitated the export of Dingzhuang grapes access to international markets.