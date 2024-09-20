CORSAIR Announces Exclusive Multi-Year, Cross Brand Partnership with Call of Duty® Franchise

“Teaming up with the world-renowned Call of Duty franchise is the perfect fit for the CORSAIR family of brands and for gamers looking to achieve a complete and immersive experience,” said Andy Paul, Founder and CEO of CORSAIR. “We are thrilled to have these two world-class brands come together as CORSAIR is set to deliver premium performance for Call of Duty players across all platforms - PC, console and mobile - whether playing, capturing content or streaming.” “We are extremely excited to be partnering with CORSAIR to deliver a suite of Call of Duty branded products that will truly bring Black Ops 6 to life for our players,” said Will Gahagan, Senior Director of Partnerships at Activision. “CORSAIR is a global partner that offers a product ecosystem that can truly provide everything today’s demanding gamer needs to play to the best of their ability, and we are thrilled to have Call of Duty as a part of that ecosystem.” (Photo: Business Wire)

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CORSAIR® (NASDAQ:CRSR), a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts, has announced an exclusive multi-year, full cross-brand partnership with the critically acclaimed Call of Duty® franchise. This powerful new integration sees two of the world’s best-known gaming brands come together for the first time. The collaboration will include several Call of Duty titles, beginning with the launch of the highly-anticipated Call of Duty®: Black Ops 6, releasing on October 25. The collaboration will extend across multiple product categories at CORSAIR including Drop, Elgato, ORIGIN PC and SCUF Gaming. Specific products, additional categories and more details will be announced over time.

“Teaming up with the world-renowned Call of Duty franchise is the perfect fit for the CORSAIR family of brands and for gamers looking to achieve a complete and immersive experience,” said Andy Paul, Founder and CEO of CORSAIR. “We are thrilled to have these two world-class brands come together as CORSAIR is set to deliver premium performance for Call of Duty players across all platforms - PC, console and mobile - whether playing, capturing content or streaming.”

“We are extremely excited to be partnering with CORSAIR to deliver a suite of Call of Duty branded products that will truly bring Black Ops 6 to life for our players,” said Will Gahagan, Senior Director of Partnerships at Activision. “CORSAIR is a global partner that offers a product ecosystem that can truly provide everything today’s demanding gamer needs to play to the best of their ability, and we are thrilled to have Call of Duty as a part of that ecosystem.”

This groundbreaking launch will begin in full force at this year’s TwitchCon in San Diego from September 20 - 22, 2024. Call of Duty fans and creators will get the opportunity to see some of the officially licensed CORSAIR products on display for the first time. CORSAIR will also be hosting dedicated streaming sessions at their booth, while fans can sign up to win products and get more information on upcoming launches.

About CORSAIR

CORSAIR (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment, smart ambient lighting, and esports coaching services, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

