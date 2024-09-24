Teledyne FLIR Defense Captures Contracts Worth Up to $47M to Provide Wide Range of Ground Robots to US Government

Teledyne FLIR Defense announced that it has received two five-year requirements contracts worth up to $47 million in total to provide and support nearly its entire range of ground robots to the United States government. The contracts cover the company's FirstLook, SUGV, PackBot, and Kobra ground robots, as well as the Man-Transportable Robotic System (MTRS) and Common Robotic Systems-Heavy (CRS-H) fielded robots. (Photo: Business Wire)

Teledyne FLIR Defense announced that it has received two five-year requirements contracts worth up to $47 million in total to provide and support nearly its entire range of ground robots to the United States government. The contracts cover the company's FirstLook, SUGV, PackBot, and Kobra ground robots, as well as the Man-Transportable Robotic System (MTRS) and Common Robotic Systems-Heavy (CRS-H) fielded robots. (Photo: Business Wire)

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), announced that it has received two five-year requirements contracts worth up to $47 million in total to provide and support nearly its entire range of ground robots to the United States government. The contracts were awarded by the U.S. Army Contracting Command in Detroit and will be administered by the Robot Logistics Support Center.

The first contract, valued at up to $32 million, will support sustainment of the Man-Transportable Robotic System (MTRS) and Common Robotic Systems-Heavy (CRS-H) fielded robots. This contract is available to all Department of Defense units and includes spares and repair services. The second contract, valued at up to $15 million, will support sustainment of the FLIR Defense FirstLook® 110, SUGV™ 310, PackBot®, and Kobra™ 725 ground robots. This contract is available to all U.S. government agencies and includes the purchase of all robotic systems listed as well as training to fulfill foreign military sales and customer requirements for robots, training or parts.

“These new funding vehicles are critically important in maintaining both DoD and Federal government readiness to address threats solved with the help of ground robots,” said Tung Ng, vice president of Unmanned Systems North America at Teledyne FLIR Defense. “Whatever the job may be, our men and women in uniform know they can depend on all our robotic platforms to help them perform missions more safely and effectively. We are honored by their trust.”

The two contracts span nearly the full portfolio of FLIR Defense’s unmanned ground systems – from the six-pound throwable FirstLook to the man-portable PackBot, relied on by America’s military for bomb disposal since 2001, up to the 525-pound Kobra/CRS-H robot used for remote CBRN detection, larger ordnance disposal, and other heavy-duty tasks.

Funding for the contracts will be provided with each delivery order received. Both contracts feature a five-year performance period, with three base years and two option years.

About Teledyne FLIR Defense

Teledyne FLIR Defense has been providing advanced, mission-critical technology and systems for more than 45 years. Our products are on the frontlines of the world’s most pressing military, security and public safety challenges. As a global leader in thermal imaging, we design and build sophisticated surveillance sensors for air, land and maritime use. We develop the most rugged, trusted unmanned air and ground platforms, as well as intelligent sensing devices used to detect chemicals, biological agents, radiation and explosives. At Teledyne FLIR Defense we bring together this expertise to deliver solutions that enable critical decisions and keep our world safe – from any threat, anywhere. To learn more, visit us online or follow @flir and @flir_defense.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.