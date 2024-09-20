EDF Renewables North America Signs Agreement with Omaha Public Power District for Milligan 1 Wind Project

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EDF Renewables North America today announced a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) for the Milligan 1 Wind project (Milligan 1). EDF Renewables developed Milligan 1 and is the owner/operator of the 300 megawatt (MW) project located in Nebraska. The project has been in operation since 2021.

The agreement between EDF Renewables and OPPD represents a new partnership to provide reliable energy to the communities of Nebraska. John Shultzabarger, Senior Director of Power Marketing at EDF Renewables, commented, “Collaborating with OPPD to support their ambitious goals for doubling generation capacity by 2030, and reaching net-zero carbon by 2050, is an exciting endeavor for us. Milligan 1 will enable OPPD to meet the rapidly increasing demand for electricity in their service area while strengthening their commitment to provide sustainable energy solutions for the customers they serve. We are thrilled to be part of this partnership and look forward to taking on more such initiatives in the future.”

“The addition of Milligan 1 contributes to the expansion and diversification of the OPPD energy portfolio and provides us with the ability to draw from multiple sources. Having that flexibility in our generation fleet is essential to enable economic growth in Nebraska and it is also extremely critical to reliability,” said OPPD President and CEO, Javier Fernandez. “We are making substantial generation additions to keep reliable power flowing to our customers as usage grows in our thriving Nebraska economy. Between 2024 and the end of the decade, OPPD plans to add 3,200 MW of generation, with half of those additions coming from renewables.”

EDF Renewables, one of the largest renewable developers in North America, is committed to providing solutions to meet our customer’s carbon-reduction goals. With over 35 years of experience and 18 gigawatts of wind, solar, and storage projects developed, EDF Renewables provides integrated energy solutions from grid-scale power to electric vehicle charging.

EDF Renewables North America is a market leading independent power producer and service provider with 35 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distribution-scale power: solar and storage; asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial expertise to maximize performance of generating projects, and onsite solutions, through the Company's PowerFlex subsidiary, offering a full suite of onsite energy solutions for commercial and industrial customers: solar, storage, EV charging, energy management systems, and microgrids. EDF Renewables' North American portfolio consists of 18 GW of developed projects and 14.6 GW under service contracts. EDF Renewables North America is a subsidiary of EDF Renewables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group.