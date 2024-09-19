Chevron Shipping, Wärtsilä Partner to Lower Methane Emissions on LNG Carriers

SAN RAMON, Calif. & HELSINKI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Technology group Wärtsilä, in partnership with Chevron Shipping Company LLC, plans to convert one engine on six of Chevron Transport Corporation Ltd.’s LNG Carriers from dual-fuel (DF) to spark gas (SG) operation. The conversions are intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by lowering methane slip in support of Chevron Shipping’s broader efforts to reduce the carbon intensity of its operations. This marine industry first was made possible after two years of collaboration between the companies. The order for the first two vessels was booked by Wärtsilä in Q3 2024.

LNG, when burned as a fuel, results in small amounts of methane that may not fully combust leading to methane escaping into the atmosphere, referred to as methane slip. Methane exists in the atmosphere for a shorter time than CO₂ but traps approximately 25–30* times more heat over a 100-year period. Addressing methane emissions is a key part of lowering carbon intensity. Wärtsilä’s 50DF to SG conversion project is designed to modify the engines in service to operate as SG, using spark ignition versus diesel pilot fuel to initiate combustion. This enables a more optimised combustion process, thereby reducing the methane slip and improving efficiency.

“Chevron Shipping aims to reduce methane emissions intensity of our LNG fleet in support of a lower carbon future,” says Barbara Pickering, president of Chevron Shipping. “We are pleased to collaborate with Wärtsilä in this industry first. This demonstrates steps we are taking to help reduce the carbon intensity of marine transportation."

“This innovative project represents a notable step forward on the road to advancing lower carbon fleets,” comments Roger Holm, president of Wärtsilä Marine & executive vice president at Wärtsilä Corporation. “Wärtsilä has an extensive track-record in reducing methane slip from LNG-fuelled engines, not only as newbuild solutions, but also through retrofitting existing installations.”

This new technology complements Wärtsilä's extensive portfolio of solutions aimed at reducing methane emissions from vessels. With nearly three decades of experience in LNG technology, Wärtsilä is providing market leading performance both with the dual fuel flexibility provided by the DF engine, as well as with the single fuel SG engine.

About Chevron:

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever cleaner energy is essential to enabling human progress. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We aim to grow our oil and gas business, lower the carbon intensity of our operations and grow lower carbon businesses in renewable fuels, carbon capture and offsets, hydrogen and other emerging technologies. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

About Wärtsilä:

Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. We emphasise innovation in sustainable technology and services to help our customers continuously improve environmental and economic performance. Our dedicated and passionate team of 17,800 professionals in more than 280 locations in 79 countries shape the decarbonisation transformation of our industries across the globe. In 2023, Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 6.0 billion. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.wartsila.com

About Wärtsilä Marine:

Wärtsilä Marine is a global pioneer in power, propulsion, and lifecycle solutions for the marine market. We develop industry-leading technologies, advancing maritime's transition to new fuels. We support building an end-to-end digital ecosystem where all vessels and ports are connected. Ultimately, Wärtsilä Marine is driving the shipping industry forward on its journey towards a decarbonised and sustainable future through our broad portfolio of engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, exhaust treatment, shaft line solutions and digital technologies, as well as integrated powertrain systems. Our offering, which is underpinned by our performance-based agreements, upgrades, lifecycle solutions, decarbonisation services, as well as an unrivalled global network of maritime expertise, delivers the efficiency, reliability, safety, and environmental performance needed to support a safe and sustainable future for our customers, our communities, and our planet.

www.wartsila.com/marine

