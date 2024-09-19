Xactus Named Exclusive Credit Reporting, Verification and Flood Provider for ACUMA Services

BROOMALL, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xactus, the leading verification innovator for the mortgage industry, announced today that it has been named the exclusive credit reporting, verification and flood provider for ACUMA Services, a program designed to provide ACUMA trusted credit unions and CUSO members with discounted products and services. Xactus is the only verification provider, and one of six best-in-class providers selected for the launch of ACUMA Services.

“We are proud to be partnering with ACUMA to provide easy, affordable access to credit, verification and flood solutions to its members. This program will enable credit unions to close more loans more quickly while enhancing profitability,” said Shelley Leonard, President of Xactus.

“One of my key initiatives at Xactus is to further our relationships with leading associations and providers. This initiative is just another way Xactus is advancing the modern mortgage, through partnering with the leading credit union association focused specifically on the mortgage industry,” said Tom Gallucci, EVP, Strategic Sales at Xactus.

ACUMA is the largest association exclusively for credit unions that is focused on the mortgage industry and has more than 390 credit union and 20 credit union service organization (CUSO) members.

Through the partnership, credit unions that are not already Xactus customers will receive discounted access to Xactus’ credit, verification and flood solutions. In addition, quality assurance/quality control solutions, data solutions and valuation products will also be available for reduced fees.

“Our aim for this inaugural program was to collaborate with top providers in the industry to ensure our members have access to the highest quality services," said Peter J. Benjamin, CMB, President of ACUMA. "We are excited to work with Xactus for credit, verification, and flood products and services, and we look forward to building a strong partnership in the years ahead."

About Xactus

Xactus is the leading verification innovator for the mortgage industry. The company has over 6,500 clients ranging from the largest bank and non-bank mortgage originators to credit unions and mortgage brokers. Xactus collaborates closely with its clients to digitally integrate a 360° approach to verifications across their workflows. As a result, lenders can easily access the technology necessary to meet consumer demands for a modern mortgage experience with industry-leading speed, reliability, and accuracy – while also closing more loans more quickly with greater profitability. For more information, please visit https://xactus.com/ or follow the company’s LinkedIn page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/xactus-llc/.