Zeta Global and Yahoo Team Up to Drive Marketing Impact for Global Brands

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA), the AI-powered marketing Cloud, and Yahoo, a global media and tech company that serves as the trusted guide to the internet for hundreds of millions of people globally, today announced plans to migrate Yahoo’s email marketing to the Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP). Additionally, Zeta’s Data Cloud is now interoperable with Yahoo ConnectID, enabling Yahoo DSP users to seamlessly activate audiences to deliver higher returns on investment.

"As Yahoo continues its transformation, we believe Zeta is the right partner to enable us to continue putting our customers first. Their differentiated data, innovative marketing technology, and world-class team will support the scale, complexity, and precision we need to enhance our user experiences and strengthen brands’ efficiency and effectiveness on our industry-leading properties,” said Matt Sanchez, President & GM of Yahoo Home Ecosystem.

Zeta Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO David A. Steinberg noted, “We are thrilled to be joining forces with one of the most iconic companies in technology and to be part of their transformation story. Zeta’s next generation platform, with AI at its core, empowers Yahoo to engage its members with more individualized messages that distill the uniqueness of Yahoo’s content. Zeta’s ability to scale at unprecedented speed will benefit Yahoo as it accelerates its investment in content and member engagement.”

Together, both companies will join forces to provide:

Intelligence-Powered Marketing on ZMP: Zeta will partner with Yahoo’s marketing team to migrate its member database and marketing automation to the ZMP. This integration will enhance Yahoo’s marketing with advanced customer intelligence, enabling personalized experiences and boosting attention share. Zeta will send billions of AI-powered personalized emails each quarter, using data-driven insights for strategic decisions like send times, content recommendations, and multi-channel engagement. This will result in emails across Yahoo’s key verticals-News, Sports, Finance, Life, and Entertainment.

Integration of Yahoo DSP into the ZMP: The ZMP is integrated with Yahoo ConnectID, Yahoo’s future-proof identifier for signal loss to unify customer and prospect data across paid and owned marketing channels in a privacy-centric way. By enhancing Yahoo DSP with Zeta’s advanced audience targeting capabilities, the integration will streamline benefits for joint clients and position both companies to expand market share in a dynamic landscape.

Joint Intent-Powered Audiences: The Zeta Data Cloud will be interoperable with ConnectID, allowing for the creation of unique intent-based audiences. Now, joint Zeta and Yahoo advertisers will gain access to comprehensive insights into customer intent, location intelligence, and psychographics, enabling more impactful marketing strategies that deliver high-value audiences and premium inventory through the optimal channels and timing, maximizing engagement and return on investment.

Yahoo CEO, Jim Lanzone, will join Zeta Global CEO and Chairman, David Steinberg, on the mainstage at Zeta Live on September 26 to discuss the transformative processes that are revitalizing Yahoo, including cutting-edge technologies, redefining brand growth, and fostering a culture of innovation. The session kicks off Zeta Live, the premier AI and marketing event, which includes a full day of sessions from visionaries, some of the most well-known names in business, and iconic keynotes all under one roof to inform, engage and most importantly, inspire Zeta customers and the marketing community. To participate in the free virtual experience, register here.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA) is the AI-Powered Marketing Cloud that leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and trillions of consumer signals to make it easier for marketers to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently. Through the Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP), our vision is to make sophisticated marketing simple by unifying identity, intelligence, and omnichannel activation into a single platform – powered by one of the industry’s largest proprietary databases and AI. Our enterprise customers across multiple verticals are empowered to personalize experiences with consumers at an individual level across every channel, delivering better results for marketing programs. Zeta was founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley and is headquartered in New York City with offices around the world. To learn more, go to www.zetaglobal.com.

About Yahoo

Yahoo serves as a trusted guide for hundreds of millions of people globally, helping them achieve their goals online through our portfolio of iconic products. For advertisers, Yahoo Advertising offers omnichannel solutions and powerful data to engage with our brands and deliver results. To learn more about Yahoo, please visit yahooinc.com.