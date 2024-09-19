KBRA Assigns AA+ Rating to Various State of Connecticut GO Bonds; Affirms Rating for Parity Bonds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA+ to the State of Connecticut: General Obligation Bonds (2024 Series F); General Obligation Bonds (2024 Series G) (Social Bonds); and General Obligation Refunding Bonds (2024 Series H). KBRA additionally affirms the long-term rating of AA+ for the State's outstanding General Obligation Bonds.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating actions reflect the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

State is estimated to have completed FY 2024 with a BRF balance exceeding the statutory cap at 18% of general fund appropriations and is positioned to direct surplus resources toward supplemental pension contributions for a fifth consecutive year.

Strong financial management framework and recent extension of enhanced statutory fiscal guardrails through at least FY 2028 position the State for strong operating results.

Strong wealth levels with the second highest per capita personal income level among all states.

Credit Challenges

Lower relative growth in the economic indicators of population, employment, and gross state product, although there are recent signs of growth in population.

Unfunded pension liabilities and tax-supported debt burden are high relative to personal income, each more than 3x the respective U.S. average. However, the State borrows for many local purposes and the comparison on a combined state and local basis is more moderate.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Significant improvement in the funded ratios for the State’s pension systems.

For Downgrade

Structural operating deficits in the general fund.

Sustained weakening in the State’s employment base and economic activity.

