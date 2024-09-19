Brilliant Announces Partnership With New Heritage Capital

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brilliant, a global provider of impactful corporate gifting and branded merchandise solutions, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with and a majority investment by New Heritage Capital (“Heritage”), a Boston-based private equity firm focused on partnering with high-growth, founder-owned businesses. The investment was structured using Heritage’s Private IPO® solution, which leaves operating control in the hands of current Brilliant management while providing the financial flexibility to accelerate future growth. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2015, and profitably boot-strapped since inception, Brilliant offers a broad suite of corporate gifting and branded merchandise solutions, powered by its proprietary, industry-leading technology platform, and a global fulfillment infrastructure providing worldwide reach to its customers.

Millie Tadewaldt, Founder and CEO of Brilliant, said, “I am incredibly proud of what the Brilliant team has built over the past nine years and am excited to lean into making it easier for even more companies to benefit from the ROI of gifting at scale. We will continue to deliver the best corporate gifting and branded merch platform to our clients as we help them bring their brands to life, drive personal connections on a global scale, and make the gifting experience delightful for both sender and recipient. Heritage has substantial experience in scaling businesses like ours, and we are confident they will help to accelerate our growth.”

Judson Samuels, Partner at Heritage, said, “We are big believers in the Brilliant team and are incredibly impressed by what they have built. They have developed a fully integrated corporate gifting solution that stands out in the field of pure play tech companies and legacy promotional marketing firms. This differentiation has allowed them to drive customer satisfaction and take market share from their competitors. We see a tremendous opportunity to continue building on what they offer to both existing and new clients.”

About Brilliant

Founded in 2015, Brilliant offers a broad suite of solutions for corporate gifting and branded merchandise, a powerful technology platform, full-service creative development and a global fulfillment infrastructure providing worldwide reach to its customers. For more information, visit brilliantmade.com.

About New Heritage Capital

New Heritage Capital is a Boston-based private equity firm with a twenty-year history of partnering with growing, middle market, founder-owned businesses. With its innovative investment structures like the Private IPO®, Heritage provides founders with a combination of liquidity and growth capital while allowing founders to maintain control of their business. With decades of experience at managing growth, Heritage gives its partners the strategic, operational and financial guidance to help its companies reach their growth objectives. To learn more, visit newheritagecapital.com.