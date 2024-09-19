BODi and Truemed Partnership to Provide Pre-Tax Reimbursement for BODi Health and Fitness Supplements

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODI) (“BODi”), a leading fitness and nutrition company, announced today a strategic partnership with Truemed, a leading healthcare payment provider that helps qualified customers spend their HSA/FSA funds on supplements, exercise and other lifestyle interventions that can help treat or prevent chronic disease. The partnership enables qualifying BODi customers to use their pre-tax HSA or FSA money to pay for supplement purchases from BODi’s best-in-class product portfolio, including its Shakeology superfood nutrition shakes. By using pre-tax income for purchases, BODi customers can access their supplements at a significant discount.

To access the partnership, current and new BODi customers can take an online medical assessment with Truemed to determine if they qualify for a Letter of Medical Necessity (LMN). If approved, the LMN is valid on all supplement purchases for a year and allows customers to save up to 40% on BODi supplements, including both one-time and monthly subscription purchases.

All BODi supplements are approved for reimbursement through Truemed, including Shakeology, BODi’s clinically studied blockbuster superfood nutrition shake that has helped millions of people feel great, lose weight and improve their energy and digestion. Also included are bestsellers such as Energize, BODi’s pre-workout supplement recently touted by CNET as 2024’s best pre-workout supplement for performance. Energize is part of the Beachbody Performance line that also includes Hydrate - a hydration powder that provides all four essential electrolytes: calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium, to help fuel any workout, and Recover, a post-workout formula that provides 20 grams of high quality protein and BCAAs to support lean muscle synthesis along with pomegranate extract to help reduce exercise-induced muscle soreness.

“Since our inception more than 25 years ago, BODi’s mission has always been to help people feel their best through our industry-leading fitness and nutrition solutions,” said Carl Daikeler, BODi’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe that health and wellness should be accessible to everyone, and that health savings should be available for the products consumers use to improve their wellness. We are so thrilled to partner with Truemed to make our line of world class supplements and fitness offerings more affordable to the more than 40% of Americans with HSA/FSA accounts.”

Justin Mares, CEO at Truemed, commented, “We’re very excited about this new partnership. Qualified BODi customers will now be able to use their pre-tax funds for BODi’s evidenced-backed supplements. After answering a few qualifying questions and being approved by a licensed medical practitioner, eligible customers will receive a Letter of Medical Necessity via email, which along with their receipt from BODi, allows them to receive reimbursement for the purchase from their HSA or FSA account. It’s that simple.”

Without the need for an on-site doctor visit, this partnership saves time and money for those who qualify. BODi customers 18 and older in all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. will need to complete Truemed’s online medical qualification form, which they can do directly from Truemed’s website or via the link in their BODi order confirmation email. After completing this process, qualified customers will receive their Letter of Medical Necessity which can then be submitted to their HSA or FSA administrator with BODi receipts for reimbursement.

About BODi and The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Originally known as Beachbody, BODi has been innovating structured step-by-step home fitness and nutrition programs for 25 years such as P90X, Insanity, and 21-Day Fix, plus the first premium superfood nutrition supplement, Shakeology. Since its inception in 1999, BODi has helped over 30 million customers pursue extraordinary life-changing results. The BODi community represents millions of people helping each other stay accountable to goals of healthy weight loss, improved strength and energy, and resilient mental and physical well-being. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

About Truemed

Truemed enables HSA/FSA spending on items that can help treat or prevent chronic disease: exercise, supplements, sleep aids, and more. HSA/FSA accounts are a $140 billion pool of funds that qualified Americans can unlock for products and services that prevent, treat, and alleviate medical conditions. For more information, visit: truemed.com.