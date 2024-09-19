SingleStore Partners With Snowflake to Help Users Build Faster, More Efficient Real Time AI Applications

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SingleStore, the real-time data platform that allows users to transact, analyze and contextualize data, today announced its availability as a Snowflake Native App on Snowflake Marketplace. To make this possible, SingleStore has also developed a bi-directional Iceberg integration to share data with Snowflake, allowing Snowflake users to safely deploy a SingleStore cluster within their Snowflake accounts without having to move or copy data outside of the Snowflake governance boundary. Additionally, customers will be able to use Snowflake credits to pay for the compute to run their SingleStore workloads on the Snowflake platform.

Companies that are looking to build applications with real-time use cases without having to exfiltrate their data are able to take advantage of this integration to expand their capabilities. In addition, customers can use hybrid search with semantic and exact keyword matching features to query data across multiple data types including JSON. Finally, real-time use cases of mixing streaming data with data in Iceberg format are now an option for customers looking to add additional real-time analytics features to their applications built on Snowflake.

“I’m very excited that Snowflake users will now be able access key elements of SingleStore’s data platform natively in Snowflake,” says Rahul Rastogi, SingleStore CIO. “This will allow them to continue to store all their data in one single place, instead of having to plug in an external independent system, which usually results in increased complexity, labor, and licensing costs. Working with Snowflake to make this a reality shows our mutual commitment to help customers build better real-time AI applications.”

“We are thrilled to combine our capacities with Snowflake’s to fulfill developers’ needs to build smart data and AI apps natively in Snowflake,” says Nadeem Ashgar, SingleStore’s Head of Engineering. “These new capabilities demonstrate that we continue to innovate to offer AI developers the best tools to feed their applications with the fastest and most reliable data.”

“This collaboration underscores SingleStore and Snowflake’s joint commitment to providing users with the most advanced tools available to seamlessly develop AI applications where their data lives,” said Jeff Hollan, Head of Applications and Developer Platform at Snowflake. “By bringing SingleStore’s real-time data capabilities within Snowflake, we’re making it easier for customers to build a broader set of workloads.”

SingleStore has been at the forefront of developing real-time data products that allow for faster, more accurate and more efficient AI systems. The company’s latest upgrade, launched in June 2024, includes enhanced AI capabilities, 3x faster Hierarchical Navigable Small World (HNSW) index search for greater ease in similarity searches, and a bi-directional integration with Apache Iceberg that allows users to bring SingleStore’s unique capabilities to data stored in Snowflake and other data lakehouses. SingleStore’s vector search was ranked first in this year’s TrustRadius Awards, which recognizes excellent customer satisfaction. The company continues to lead the industry with high-momentum customer growth, surpassing $100M in ARR at the end of 2023. Learn more about SingleStore here.

About SingleStore

