CMTC Helps Water Purification Systems Manufacturer Increase Visibility & Drive Engagement with Marketing Support

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--California Manufacturing Technology Consulting® (CMTC) recently provided strategic marketing assistance to water purification systems manufacturer Pure Lab Solutions to help the company stand out in the market.

Located in San Diego, California, Pure Lab Solutions is a certified Women’s Business Enterprise specializing in lab water purification systems. With an in-depth understanding of the water system life cycle, Pure Lab Solutions ensures the highest standards of water quality and reliability for critical lab applications. Whether it’s for scientific research, drug development, quality testing, or contract manufacturing, Pure Lab Solutions works with clients to qualify product needs, supply best-in-class product solutions as a Sartorius Master Distributor, and deliver installation and maintenance services to provide a complete solution.

Pure Lab Solutions faced challenges while building their first website. The company realized that they needed external expertise and strategic marketing support to help market themselves effectively and to establish trust within their customer base. In order to compete in a growing competitive landscape, Pure Lab Solutions sought assistance in developing a new brand identity.

CMTC assessed Pure Lab Solutions’ needs, goals, and challenges and proposed strategic changes to the company’s marketing efforts in order to optimize business growth. CMTC helped Pure Lab Solutions establish a new brand identity through the creation of various collateral materials, including: a sales brochure, a new website, tradeshow booth assets, vehicle wraps, and updated company graphics - all to strengthen Pure Lab Solutions’ competitive edge in the market.

With the help of CMTC, Pure Lab Solutions’ new brand identity led to increased visibility and engagement. In turn, Pure Lab Solutions was able to add one job, achieve cost savings of $13,000, and invest $13,000 back into the company. “After working with CMTC, we are now well positioned for future growth including increased sales and new hires. It has been a great experience and we appreciate CMTC’s ongoing professionalism,” said CEO & Co-Founder Pam Wammes. Currently, CMTC continues to support Pure Lab Solutions’ business goals by providing employee training as well as continual access to valuable resources, programs, and expert guidance.

For more information about CMTC’s services, contact Rachel Miller at rmiller@cmtc.com or 310-984-0096.

About California Manufacturing Technology Consulting® (CMTC)

Established in 1992, California Manufacturing Technology Consulting® (CMTC) is a private non-profit organization that provides technical assistance, workforce development, and consulting services to small and medium-sized manufacturers throughout the state of California. CMTC operates under a number of cooperative agreements with the Federal and State government, the largest of which is with the Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) under the Department of Commerce for the State of California.