Grammarly and AAC&U Announce Strategic Partnership to Shape Responsible AI Adoption in Higher Education

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grammarly, the trusted AI assistant helping over 30 million people, 70,000 teams, and students and faculty at 3,000 educational institutions show up as the best version of themselves, and the American Association of Colleges and Universities (AAC&U) today announced a partnership to drive AI adoption in education. Through this partnership, Grammarly will bring its 15 years of experience in AI and education to AAC&U’s 900+ member institutions with tailored guidance and thought leadership content on the use of AI in higher education to equip students for success in their future careers.

“Grammarly has been using AI to help students become better writers since our founding, and we’re thrilled to work with AAC&U to bring our expertise to schools eager to implement AI responsibly,” said Jenny Maxwell, Head of Grammarly for Education. “As educational institutions address and incorporate AI into their policies and curricula, we’re here to serve as a partner. Together with AAC&U, we’ll provide educators and students with the tools and insights to navigate the evolving AI landscape while maintaining academic integrity and preparing students to enter the AI-enabled workforce.”

"Grammarly is a fantastic industry partner as we launch new initiatives to help colleges and universities respond effectively to the challenges and opportunities presented by artificial intelligence,” said C. Edward Watson, Vice President for Digital Innovation at AAC&U. “While Grammarly is widely used across all disciplines, I have been most struck by the company’s careful consideration of how AI can support and disrupt current educational practices. Grammarly advocates for both faculty and students, and its thought leadership and inventive solutions are serving as industry standards for others to follow.”

The AAC&U–Grammarly collaboration will include joint initiatives focused on exploring AI’s role in curriculum and pedagogy. This effort will drive research and dialogue on how higher education institutions can incorporate AI technologies in ways that are ethical, effective, and aligned with educational goals.

As part of this collaboration, Grammarly will become an approved vendor in AAC&U’s Member Marketplace and participate at the Institute on AI, Pedagogy, and the Curriculum, as well as at the 2025 AAC&U Annual Meeting. Additionally, Grammarly will provide exclusive pricing of Grammarly for Education plans to AAC&U member institutions, offering comprehensive AI-powered communication assistance that augments writing and learning, empowering students, faculty, and staff to become more effective communicators.

For more information about Grammarly for Education, visit grammarly.com/edu.

About Grammarly

Grammarly is the trusted AI assistant for communication and productivity, helping over 30 million people, 70,000 professional teams, and 3,000 educational institutions do their best work. Companies like Atlassian, Databricks, and Zoom use Grammarly to bring out the best in every individual and every communication. Grammarly’s plans—Grammarly Enterprise, Grammarly Pro, Grammarly Free, and Grammarly for Education—deliver contextually relevant communication support everywhere work gets done. Founded in 2009, Grammarly has been recognized as a leader on the Forbes Cloud 100 list six times, as one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies, as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in AI, and as one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces. Learn more at grammarly.com/about.

About AAC&U

The American Association of Colleges and Universities (AAC&U) is a global membership organization dedicated to advancing the democratic purposes of higher education by promoting equity, innovation, and excellence in liberal education. Through our programs and events, publications and research, public advocacy, and campus-based projects, AAC&U serves as a catalyst and facilitator for innovations that improve educational quality and equity and that support the success of all students. In addition to accredited public and private, two-year and four-year colleges and universities, and state higher education systems and agencies throughout the United States, our membership includes degree-granting higher education institutions around the world as well as other organizations and individuals. To learn more, visit www.aacu.org.