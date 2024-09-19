BayCare Breaks Ground on Cancer Institute Expansion to Bring Revolutionary MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy to Tampa

TAMPA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BayCare, a leading not-for-profit health care system, announces the groundbreaking of a $33 million expansion to the BayCare Cancer Institute at St. Joseph's Hospital that will house the revolutionary MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System*. BayCare will be the first to offer this advanced therapy in Tampa, Florida, with the facility expected to be operational by the end of 2025.

Proton therapy is an advanced form of radiation therapy that uses protons—positively charged particles—instead of X-rays to precisely target tumors. This precision allows for higher doses of radiation to be delivered to the cancer cells while minimizing exposure to surrounding healthy tissue and organs, potentially reducing side effects and improving patient outcomes.

The MEVION S250-FIT is the first and only proton therapy system installed in a space like conventional radiation therapy machines, making it more accessible and cost-effective for hospitals and cancer centers. Proton therapy is a highly precise form of radiation therapy that targets tumors with greater accuracy, minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue and organs. This is particularly important for cancers located near critical structures, such as the brain, spine, and heart.

“We are the best place to work, practice and receive care, enabling us to continue to fulfill our vision and our mission," said Stephanie Conners, President and CEO of BayCare. "Innovative technologies like proton therapy are why we continue to be the No. 1 health system and provider of choice in the Tampa Bay region."

"We are thrilled to partner with BayCare to bring the MEVION S250-FIT to Tampa," said Tina Yu, CEO of Mevion Medical Systems. "This innovative system will make proton therapy more accessible to patients in the region, and we are confident that it will have a significant impact on the lives of those battling cancer."

The expansion of the BayCare Cancer Institute at St. Joseph’s Hospital is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

About Mevion Medical Systems

Mevion Medical Systems is the leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for cancer care. Dedicated to advancing the design and accessibility of proton therapy worldwide, Mevion pioneered the single-room platform and continues to further the science and application of proton therapy. Since 2013, Mevion compact proton therapy single-room systems have been used by leading cancer centers for treating patients. Mevion's series of products, including the flagship MEVION S250i and MEVION S250-FIT with HYPERSCAN pencil beam scanning, represent the world's most compact proton therapy systems that eliminate the obstacles of size, complexity, and cost. Mevion is headquartered in Littleton, Massachusetts with a presence in Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.mevion.com.

*The MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System is not yet available for clinical use.