Brightwood Capital Partners with Wacona Capital to Support Acquisition of Mid-Atlantic Power Specialists

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brightwood Capital Advisors, LLC (“Brightwood”), a private credit firm with over $5 billion in assets under management, today announced that it has partnered with Wacona Capital, LLC (“Wacona”) to support Wacona’s acquisition of Mid-Atlantic Power Specialists, Inc. (“MAPS” or the “Company”). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

MAPS provides specialty electrical services with a primary focus on data center clients in the Mid-Atlantic. The Company specializes in the expansion, retrofit, upgrade, and maintenance of digital infrastructure within data centers and has earned a reputation for high quality technical expertise and customer service.

“ We are thrilled to partner with Wacona on this transaction,” said Kunal Shah, Co-Head of Origination at Brightwood Capital and who will also serve on the Board of Directors of MAPS. “ We look forward to supporting MAPS as they continue to provide high-quality electrical services and technological infrastructure to a loyal customer base.”

“ Wacona is very excited to partner with Brightwood as we launch the next phase of growth at MAPS,” said Joel Carter, Managing Partner at Wacona. “ As we begin to execute our strategic plan for this investment, Brightwood’s deep knowledge of the data center industry has been and will be a valuable resource for our team. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the firm on future transactions.”

About Brightwood Capital Advisors

Brightwood Capital Advisors, LLC is a private credit firm with a long-standing track record of investing in middle-market businesses. Brightwood specializes in providing senior debt capital primarily to U.S. businesses with $5-$75 million of EBITDA within five core industries: technology & telecommunications, healthcare, business services, transportation & logistics and franchising. Brightwood partners with non-sponsored businesses as well as private equity sponsors to provide customized financing solutions for directly originated investments.

Founded in 2010, Brightwood is a minority-owned firm with a team of over 50 employees who manage approximately $6 billion of assets on behalf of its primarily institutional investor base (as of June 30, 2024). Brightwood is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit: https://brightwoodlp.com/.