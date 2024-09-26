Ingram Micro Extends AI Enterprise Solutions Footprint as an Authorized Distributor for Elastic

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ingram Micro today announced a new relationship with Elastic, the Search AI Company. Ingram Micro is now an authorized distributor for Elastic, and will distribute the Elastic Search AI Platform and solutions for search, observability, and security to organizations across Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, China and SAARC.

The collaboration provides Ingram Micro with access to Elastic’s local technical support, individually tailored solutions, and training services to help accelerate the adoption of the Elastic Search AI Platform and solutions.

“Over the years, we’ve developed a robust AI technology stack encompassing cloud, on-premise and embedded solutions,” said Diego Utge, Executive Vice President and Group President of Asia Pacific at Ingram Micro. “As the demand for artificial intelligence continues to grow across both private and public sectors, Ingram Micro is committed to supporting our partner and ISV ecosystem, and empowering end-users to seamlessly integrate AI into their business strategies.”

“Ingram Micro’s extensive reach and deep understanding of the respective markets make them ideal for Elastic,” said Andrew Habgood, Vice President of Channels and Alliances, Asia Pacific at Elastic. “The combination of the Elastic Search AI Platform with Ingram Micro’s expertise and market reach will help empower customers across the region to harness generative AI to further strengthen cybersecurity, system resiliency, and information discovery within their organizations.”

Elastic’s solutions for search, observability, security, and generative AI enable the following:

Generative AI: Accelerates getting new experiences to market using a leading search engine for retrieval-augmented generation (RAG).

Search: For searching through large amounts of structured and unstructured data to extract valuable insights.

Observability: Provides fast, contextual, and intelligent observability across the broadest data sources, delivering operational efficiency with reduced costs and unified insights for accelerated resolution.

Security: Protect, investigate, and respond to threats with AI-driven security analytics powered by the Search AI platform.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is a leading technology company for the global information technology ecosystem. With the ability to reach nearly 90% of the global population, we play a vital role in the worldwide IT sales channel, bringing products and services from technology manufacturers and cloud providers to a highly diversified base of business-to-business technology experts. Through Ingram Micro Xvantage™, our AI-powered digital platform, we offer what we believe to be the industry’s first comprehensive business-to-consumer-like experience, integrating hardware and cloud subscriptions, personalized recommendations, instant pricing, order tracking, and billing automation. We also provide a broad range of technology services, including financing, specialized marketing, and lifecycle management, as well as technical pre- and post-sales professional support.

