Hippocratic AI Receives Investment From NVentures to Build Generative AI Healthcare Agents

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hippocratic AI, the company building the first safety-focused Large Language Model (LLM) for healthcare, today announced it has received an investment from NVentures, NVIDIA’s venture capital arm in its recently closed extended Series A round. NVentures, along with Greycroft and Leo Shapiro of 7Wire Ventures, contributed a combined total of an additional $17 million to the round, bringing the total invested in the company to $137 million. The first close of the Series A round was co-led by Premji Invest and General Catalyst with participation from SV Angel and Memorial Hermann Health System as well as existing investors Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) Bio + Health, Cincinnati Children’s, WellSpan Health, and Universal Health Services (UHS) at a $500 million valuation.

Hippocratic AI’s collaboration with NVIDIA is centered on cutting-edge technological advancements. Hippocratic AI is leveraging NVIDIA NIM microservices to scale its production platform to deliver low-latency and long-context conversational capabilities. The collaboration, launched at the NVIDIA GTC global AI conference earlier this year, includes several techniques tailored for real-time, long-context conversational AI, including prefix caching, speculative decoding, and prefill/decode disaggregation. In addition, Hippocratic AI, powered by NVIDIA technologies, is advancing medical domain specialization in LLMs through custom automated speech recognition (ASR) technology, fine-tuned to meet the needs of clinician-patient interactions.

“ NVIDIA is an ideal collaborator to help us achieve our vision of delivering healthcare abundance,” said Munjal Shah, co-founder and CEO of Hippocratic AI. “ Our deep technical collaboration has helped us to build an LLM with extremely low latency leading to more empathetic inference capabilities. Their venture capital arm’s investment in our company demonstrates our shared interest in harnessing the power of generative AI to revolutionize healthcare.”

“ Generative AI will expand the healthcare industry and its ability to serve the growing demands of patient care, and Hippocratic AI is putting the technology to work to increase access to healthcare,” said Kimberly Powell, vice president of healthcare at NVIDIA. “ The company’s safety-focused approach uses advanced NVIDIA technologies to make personalized, real-time patient interactions more natural and capable, helping build trust among patients and clinicians alike.”

About Hippocratic AI

Hippocratic AI’s mission is to develop the first safety-focused Large Language Model (LLM) for healthcare. The company believes that a safe LLM can dramatically improve healthcare accessibility and health outcomes in the world by bringing deep healthcare expertise to every human. No other technology has the potential to have this level of global impact on health. The company was co-founded by CEO Munjal Shah, alongside a group of physicians, hospital administrators, healthcare professionals, and artificial intelligence researchers from El Camino Health, Johns Hopkins, Washington University in St. Louis, Stanford, Google, and NVIDIA. Hippocratic AI has received a total of $137 million in funding and is backed by leading investors, including General Catalyst, Andreessen Horowitz, Premji Invest, SV Angel, NVentures, and Greycroft. For more information on Hippocratic AI: www.HippocraticAI.com.