GPS Innovation Alliance Announces TrustPoint is Newest Member

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the GPS Innovation Alliance (GPSIA) announced TrustPoint as the newest member of the organization. TrustPoint joins Deere & Company, Garmin, Trimble, Apple, and Lockheed Martin as well as the national organizations who are part of GPSIA’s affiliates program. TrustPoint will further bolster the Alliance’s goal of championing innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship in position, navigation, and timing (PNT).

“We are excited to welcome TrustPoint as the newest member of the GPS Innovation Alliance,” said GPSIA Executive Director Lisa Dyer. “TrustPoint’s entrepreneurial vision for developing a complementary PNT constellation offers an innovative new dimension in satellite navigation. They will be a valuable addition in our efforts to heighten awareness of the vital contributions of these technologies to public safety, critical infrastructure, and the global economy.”

TrustPoint is developing a next-generation fully commercial GNSS capability, leveraging a proliferated satellite constellation in low earth orbit and new innovative C-band signals. TrustPoint's service is designed to complement the core L-band services and address new global threats and demanding new requirements from the autonomous mobility, smart infrastructure, and defense sectors.

"In pursuit of our bold mission, we seek to integrate with the venerable companies that built the massively successful GPS industry we enjoy today," said Patrick Shannon, CEO and Founder of TrustPoint. "We see a tremendous opportunity to deepen this engagement by joining GPSIA, collaborating with its members, and sharing our C-band expertise and the diverse benefits of complimenting L-band with TrustPoint's unique service."

About GPS Innovation Alliance

The GPS Innovation Alliance promotes Global Positioning System (GPS), other Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS), complementary space-based position, navigation, and timing (PNT) systems, and their receivers and devices. We are firmly committed to protecting these technologies from harmful interference. GPSIA champions innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship, which bolster the vital contributions of GPS, GNSS, and PNT -enabled technologies to public safety, critical infrastructure, and the global economy. For more information, please visit www.gpsalliance.org.

About TrustPoint

TrustPoint is developing a revolutionary commercial GPS service, leveraging their next-gen C-Band LEO satellite constellation. The TrustPoint system has been developed from the ground up to achieve the high performance, security, and availability required for autonomous navigation, critical infrastructure, and national security. Learn more at www.trustpointgps.com.