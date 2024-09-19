Securian Canada Announces Agreement as Official Life Insurance Partner of the Toronto Maple Leafs

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Securian Canada, a leading insurance provider of innovative, life-ready insurance solutions in Canada, is pleased to announce that it has reached a multi-year agreement as the official life insurance partner of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Securian Canada will also proudly serve as the presenting sponsor of Home Ice Hockey, an MLSE Foundation program that provides youth in underserved communities in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) with access to free equipment, coaching and ice time.

"This agreement offers a meaningful way for us to give back to local communities,” said Nigel Branker, Chief Executive Officer, Securian Canada. “Hockey is such an important part of Canadian life, and through this sponsorship, we are helping provide access to the sport for young people in the GTA. We’re also looking forward to the immense opportunities Home Ice Hockey presents beyond the rink – it helps youth develop important life skills like teamwork, leadership and resilience, all while strengthening the fabric of the neighbourhoods they call home. We believe in the lasting impact of this program and are proud to be a part of it."

Now active in 13 communities across the Greater Toronto Area, Home Ice Hockey supports nearly 350 youth annually and includes eight sites that offer girls-only programming along with one site fully dedicated to sledge hockey (an adaption of ice hockey for players with physical disabilities). With more than 66 per cent of participants born outside Canada and 56 per cent of participants identifying as girls, the program attracts youth from diverse backgrounds, helping to foster inclusivity and a sense of belonging.

“We believe in sport’s unique ability to unite people and, with the support of Securian Canada, we are able to share the game-changing quality of hockey and sport with more local youth,” said Jordan Vader, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, MLSE. “We are proud to work with Securian Canada on this initiative as an organization that shares our dedication to offering access and opportunity to youth facing barriers.”

About Securian Canada

We’re here for all Canadians and their families – however they define family. Our practical, life-ready insurance and protection solutions are designed to help provide financial security, so that Canadians can spend more time making every moment count.

For more than 65 years, we’ve been giving Canadians the confidence to face life’s uncertainties. Today, Securian Canada brings together strong local roots and expertise, a North American footprint, and a global perspective – all while innovating at the speed the markets we serve expect.

Together with our U.S. parent company – Securian Financial – we offer insurance solutions and build them with genuine care, providing specialized experiences to those we serve.

For more information, please visit securiancanada.ca.