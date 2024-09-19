TOYOTA INDUSTRIES IT SOLUTIONS Transforms Network to Enable Remote Working with Zero Trust Security

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced TOYOTA INDUSTRIES IT SOLUTIONS —a subsidiary of Toyota Industries Corporation—has selected HPE Aruba Networking to transform its network infrastructure. The solution, featuring Zero Trust security, will empower TOYOTA INDUSTRIES IT SOLUTIONS employees across Japan to improve their work-life balance by enabling them to remotely access the company’s network from any environment.

TOYOTA INDUSTRIES IT SOLUTIONS provides world-leading IT solutions and services across Toyota Industries Corporation. Given the rapidly changing work environment, it wanted to implement a robust infrastructure that could better support remote workers while adhering to Zero Trust security. Their modernized network supports secure, unrestricted telework so employees can be productive from anywhere. The network management experience is also enhanced with intuitive visualizations, workflow automation, and edge-to-cloud security from a single dashboard.

“Even before the pandemic, we had been looking at ways to improve the work-life balance of our colleagues and retain talent by exploring teleworking as a new workstyle,” said Shogo Kamiya, senior manager, IT infrastructure department of TOYOTA INDUSTRIES IT SOLUTIONS. “With HPE Aruba Networking, Zero Trust network environment has been achieved while ensuring employee satisfaction. We look forward to extending this success and experience to our group companies and customers.”

HPE Aruba Networking enables integrated management of wired and wireless networks, role-based logical partitioning, and visibility across the entire network for advanced detection, prevention, and recovery in the event of a cyberattack. Within the solution at TOYOTA INDUSTRIES IT SOLUTIONS, HPE Aruba Networking ClearPass has been deployed as the authentication infrastructure on the Microsoft Azure IaaS infrastructure and office LAN.

HPE Aruba Networking Central, a cloud-based AIOps solution, is empowering TOYOTA INDUSTRIES IT SOLUTIONS with its AI-powered analytics, end-to-end automation and orchestration, and advanced security for unifying and mobilizing the workforce. The AI-powered natural language search, intuitive visualizations, workflow automation, and edge-to-cloud security from a single dashboard has realized a truly integrated agile management.

“We are delighted to have TOYOTA INDUSTRIES IT SOLUTIONS select HPE Aruba Networking in achieving its networking vision,” said Masakazu Honda, senior director and general manager, HPE Aruba Networking Japan. While organizations aspire to provide flexible working arrangements, network and systems security is a critical aspect that cannot be overlooked. With HPE Aruba Networking solutions, we are pleased to be able to participate in business innovation with a secure, yet flexible and agile network infrastructure that can adapt and scale as business needs change, while ensuring the best user experience for maximum productivity.”

About TOYOTA INDUSTRIES IT SOLUTIONS Inc.

TOYOTA INDUSTRIES IT SOLUTIONS Inc. designs, builds, and manages IT infrastructure for its parent company Toyota Industries Corp. While providing systems integration and management services to its parent company, TOYOTA INDUSTRIES IT SOLUTIONS constantly challenges itself to adopt the latest technologies to ensure the modernization of its own organization. TOYOTA INDUSTRIES IT SOLUTIONS also extends its expertise in supporting IT for the Toyota Production System to enterprise markets, including manufacturing, logistics, and more.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com