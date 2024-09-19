International Cannabis Lifestyle Brand Cookies Launches First Location in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--International cannabis and lifestyle brand Cookies is coming to Louisiana with the Sept. 20 grand opening of a new medical marijuana dispensary in partnership with Capitol Wellness Solutions, the first licensed pharmacy to serve Louisiana medical marijuana patients.

The grand opening celebration features Berner—the rapper and entrepreneur who founded the Cookies lifestyle brand and regularly appears on the Billboard Rap / Hip-Hop Top 100—who will meet and greet patients and sign merchandise beginning at 10 a.m. at the dispensary, located at 1940 O’Neal Lane. The daylong event is open to registered patients who hold a current medical cannabis card for Louisiana and will include a DJ, food trucks and specialty vendors. Doctors will also be on site to issue medical cards for new and renewing patients. These consultations will only be $25 and will give qualifying patients a year of access. Patients with debilitating conditions such as anxiety, depression, insomnia, chronic pain and more are encouraged to visit the grand opening.

“We are excited and fortunate to open our first Cookies Store in the state of Louisiana,” says Berner, CEO of Cookies. “I’m looking forward to being in Baton Rouge for the grand opening and meet and greet on Friday, September 20th. Can’t wait to give Louisiana the full Cookies experience. Pull up, Baton Rouge.”

The owner and founder of Capitol Wellness Solutions, Randy J. Mire, Pharm. D, and Berner met at a conference and decided Baton Rouge would be the perfect setting to bring this renowned brand to Louisiana. Although Cookies rarely co-brands with other dispensaries, it is a natural fit to bring two top producers in the industry together and harmoniously blend the look and feel of both brands. The co-branding of Cookies and Capitol Wellness Solutions will provide increased accessibility to patients throughout the state’s medical marijuana program and particularly within the capitol region.

Cookies by Capitol Wellness will offer a wide variety of Cookies products and merchandise as part of its robust selection of flower, metered-dose inhalers, extracts, edibles, tinctures and creams.

“Since providing medical marijuana to the first patient in Louisiana in August 2019, our Louisiana program has grown exponentially, “ said Mire. “I am proud to help registered patients with qualifying conditions such as anxiety, insomnia, depression, chronic pain, PTSD, cancer and epilepsy, among others. The Cookies location by Capitol Wellness will provide even more access for patients as the state program expands.”

The new dispensary is 4,800 square feet and includes a video display showcasing products, a merchandising wall, smell jars and product display fixtures in an open floor concept. Operating hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for pickup orders only. To sign up for more information on the grand opening, visit capitolpharmacy.com.

About Cookies

Cookies is the most globally recognized cannabis company; founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai. The company creates game-changing genetics and offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company is actively involved in advocacy and social impact initiatives to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs. Cookies opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles, has since expanded to over 70 retail locations in over 20 markets across 6 countries, and was recently named one of America's Hottest Brands of 2021 by Ad Age; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade. To learn more about Cookies, visit cookies.co, and to learn more about Cookies CBD, visit shop.cookies.co

About Capitol Wellness Solutions

Capitol Wellness Solutions aims to provide a safe and compassionate environment for patients seeking medical treatment. With a wide range of high-quality cannabis products and personalized care, the dispensary strives to improve the overall well-being of its patients. The knowledgeable staff is dedicated to educating patients about the benefits of medical marijuana and guiding them in making informed decisions regarding their treatment plans. For more information, visit capitolpharmacy.com.