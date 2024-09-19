CACI Awarded $273 Million Task Order to Continue Providing Intelligence Expertise to the United States Central Command (USCENTCOM)

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has won a five-year task order valued at up to $273 million to continue providing intelligence expertise to the United States Central Command (USCENTCOM). Awarded through the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM), CACI’s leading intelligence analysts will assist in safeguarding U.S. forces from foreign adversarial threats.

“CACI remains a steadfast and trusted partner to INSCOM and USCENTCOM backed by over two decades of intelligence support experience, extensive expertise, and the ability to swiftly assemble and deploy analysts and operational support whenever needed,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “We don’t just mitigate threats as they develop, we also prepare for those that lie ahead. Our broad, multi-faceted solutions will help our customers thwart complex global threats and deliver an information advantage empowering accurate decisions that advance mission success.”

Under the Combined CENTCOM Competitive Task Order (C3TO), CACI will continue to provide USCENTCOM with intelligence, security operations, all-source and identity intelligence, biometric-related analysis, and production supporting tasks ensuring decision makers have essential intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) resources and actionable analysis.

