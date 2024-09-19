Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of Radiopharm Theranostics Limited

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the American Depositary Receipt program of Radiopharm Theranostics Limited.

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (OTC: RADTY) is a clinical stage radiotherapeutics company developing a world-class platform of innovative radiopharmaceutical products for diagnostic and therapeutic applications in areas of high unmet medical need. Radiopharm has been listed on ASX (RAD) since November 2021. The company has a pipeline of distinct and highly differentiated platform technologies spanning peptides, small molecules and monoclonal antibodies for use in cancer, in pre-clinical and clinical stages of development from some of the world’s leading universities and institutes. The pipeline has been built based on the potential to be first-to-market or best in class.*

In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as New York Shares and American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and related services. Deutsche Bank offers a very broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.

* This information was provided by Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (August 2024).

Depositary Receipt Information Country Australia Custodian Bank BNP Paribas S.A. ARBN

000 000 117 Effective Date September 18, 2024 Level I ADR CUSIP 75041J 101 ISIN US75041J1016 Symbol RADTY Exchange OTC Current Ratio 1 ADS: 200 ordinary shares Eligibility DTC

Depositary Receipt Contacts New Business

Development Markets

Distribution Nicole Pfundstein London Tel: +61 2 8258 1019 Tel: +44 (0) 20 7547 6500 New York Tel: +1 212 250 9100 www.adr.db.com adr@db.com gtb.db.com

