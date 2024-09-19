KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to PEAC Solutions Receivables 2024-2 LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to five classes of notes issued by PEAC Solutions Receivables 2024-2 (PEAC 2024-2), an equipment ABS transaction.

Marlin Leasing Corporation was originally founded as a small ticket independent equipment leasing company in 1997. During July 2022, Marlin Leasing Corporation elected to rebrand as Marlin Leasing Corporation d/b/a PEAC Solutions (PEAC Solutions or the Company), to align with the family of finance companies acquired by HPS Investment Partners, LLC, including PEAC UK and PEAC Europe. PEAC 2024-2 represents PEAC Solutions’ 14th equipment ABS. The Company is a nationwide provider of commercial lending solutions, and services small and mid-size businesses. The Company’s products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of mission critical commercial equipment as well as working capital loans. Equipment loans and leases and working capital loans generally have a maximum of $5 million and $250,000, respectively, for any single loan or lease. PEAC Solutions entered into a forward flow agreement with Xerox Corporation (Xerox) and its captive financing unit in December 2022. Since January 2024, PEAC Solutions also acts as Xerox’s exclusive origination and servicing partner for Xerox’s dealer owned indirect originations. PEAC Solutions has purchased approximately $1.60 billion in Xerox receivables through July 2024. PEAC 2024-2 represents the second PEAC Solutions equipment ABS to include Xerox receivables.

The aggregate securitization value (ASV) represents the discounted value of the projected cash flows of the contracts included in the collateral pool using a discount rate based on the interest rate on the notes plus fees and other amounts for the lease and loan contracts, as well as using the contracts’ rate for the working capital loans. The initial cut-off date will be August 31, 2024. As of July 31, 2024, based on a discount rate of 7.45% for the leases and loans, the aggregate securitization value (Statistical ASV) will be approximately $444.16 million. The Statistical ASV will include cashflows from three types of receivables: equipment contracts financing small- to mid- ticket equipment originated or acquired by Xerox and purchased by PEAC Solutions (Xerox Equipment Receivables) (50.04%), small ticket equipment contracts originated by PEAC Solutions (Equipment Receivables) (48.62%) and working capital loans (Working Capital Receivables) (1.34%). The contracts are “hell or high water” obligations without ongoing performance obligations of the lessors.

PEAC 2024-2 will issue five classes of notes, including a short-term tranche. Credit enhancement includes excess spread, a reserve account, overcollateralization and subordination (except for Class C Notes). The overcollateralization is subject to a target equal to 16.65% of the current ASV and a floor equal to 1.00% of the initial ASV. The reserve account is funded at 0.50% of the initial ASV and is non-amortizing.

