Salem Media Group Announces New Podcast Partnership with Jesus Calling on the LifeAudio Podcast Network

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salem Media Group, Inc. (OTCQX: SALM) announced today that LifeAudio, a leading Christian podcast network of Salem Media Group, is thrilled to announce its newest partnership with Jesus Calling.

The Jesus Calling podcast brings heartfelt encouragement and spiritual wisdom to listeners, offering a daily message that brings hope and strengthens faith. Known for its popular devotional series, the podcast will now provide a new platform for its audience to engage with meaningful, faith-driven content through LifeAudio's expansive reach.

Jesus Calling joins LifeAudio’s established lineup of faith-based podcasts, which provides biblically-centered resources, devotionals, and inspirational content for an engaged Christian audience. With this new addition, LifeAudio continues to expand its mission of delivering faith-driven content to a dedicated community of believers.

ABOUT JESUS CALLING:

Jesus Calling is one of the most beloved devotionals in the world, written by Sarah Young. Its daily messages of hope, encouragement, and peace have touched millions of lives. The Jesus Calling podcast continues this mission, sharing testimonies and stories of transformation to help listeners strengthen their faith and find joy in their daily walk with God.

ABOUT LIFE AUDIO:

For more than 20 years, Salem Web Network has delivered inspirational Christian content all over the world through some of the most recognizable brands in Christian media. And now with LifeAudio.com, a home for Christian podcasting, Salem is able to offer a suite of podcasts covering topics from devotionals and prayer to family life and personal development. Learn more about LifeAudio at www.lifeaudio.com, Facebook, and Instagram.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com.