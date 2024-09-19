TME Pharma Announces Acceptance of the NCI’S Abstract on NOX-A12 in Glioblastoma for Presentation at the SNO 2024 Annual Meeting

BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

TME Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALTME), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for treatment of cancer by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announces that an abstract highlighting NOX-A12 data from preclinical studies performed by the U.S. National Cancer Institute (NCI) has been selected for poster presentation at the 2024 Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting, taking place in Houston, Texas, USA, November 21-24, 2024. NCI is part of the National Institutes of Health.

The research was conducted at the NCI under the material transfer agreement established with TME Pharma in June 2022 to explore the effects of TME Pharma's CXCL12 inhibitor NOX-A12 in brain tumors.1

The SNO Annual Meeting, the world’s largest neuro-oncology conference, attracts researchers and clinician scientists from over 40 countries. As a premier forum for sharing knowledge and gaining insights into the future of neuro-oncology research and treatment, the meeting spans all neuro-oncology disciplines, professions, and interests. TME Pharma will participate at the annual event as a supporting partner, with its team attending the conference and available for meetings with industry leaders.

Details of the poster presentation at the 2024 SNO Annual Meeting are as follows:

Title: Potentiating the efficacy of immune check-point inhibitors in glioblastoma by inhibition of CXCL12

Presenter: Dr. Chen Cam-El Makranz, Neuro-Oncology Research Fellow, National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health

Session: Poster Session, Poster number EXTH12

Time and Date: 7.30-9.30 p.m. CDT, Friday, November 22, 2024

The full abstract will be published in the SNO official journal Neuro-Oncology on Friday, November 11, 2024. Both the abstract and poster presentation will be made available on the TME Pharma website following the conference.

About TME Pharma

TME Pharma is a clinical-stage company focused on developing novel therapies for treatment of the most aggressive cancers. The company’s oncology-focused pipeline is designed to act on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking tumor protection barriers against the immune system and blocking tumor repair. By neutralizing chemokines in the TME, TME Pharma’s approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses and enable greater therapeutic impact. In the GLORIA Phase 1/2 clinical trial, TME Pharma is studying its lead drug candidate NOX-A12 in newly diagnosed brain cancer patients who will not benefit clinically from standard chemotherapy. TME Pharma has delivered top-line data from the NOX-A12 three dose-escalation cohorts combined with radiotherapy of the GLORIA clinical trial, observing consistent tumor reductions and objective tumor responses. Additionally, GLORIA expansion arms evaluate safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 in other combinations where the interim results from the triple combination of NOX-A12, radiotherapy and bevacizumab suggest even deeper and more durable responses, and improved survival. US FDA has approved the design of a randomized Phase 2 trial in glioblastoma and TME Pharma was awarded fast track designation by the FDA for NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy and bevacizumab for use in the treatment of the aggressive adult brain cancer, glioblastoma. NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy had also previously received orphan drug designation (ODD) for glioblastoma in the United States and glioma in Europe. TME Pharma has delivered final top-line data with encouraging overall survival and safety profile from its NOX-A12 combination trial with Keytruda® in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients, which was published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer in October 2021. The company has entered in its second collaboration with MSD/Merck for its Phase 2 study, OPTIMUS, to further evaluate safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 in combination with Merck’s Keytruda® and two different chemotherapy regimens as second-line therapy in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. The design of the trial has been approved in France, Spain and the United States. The company’s second clinical-stage drug candidate, NOX-E36, is designed to target the innate immune system. TME Pharma is considering several solid tumors for further clinical development. Further information can be found at: www.tmepharma.com.

About the GLORIA Study

GLORIA (NCT04121455) is TME Pharma’s dose-escalation, Phase 1/2 study of NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy in first-line partially resected or unresected glioblastoma (brain cancer) patients with unmethylated MGMT promoter (resistant to standard chemotherapy). GLORIA further evaluates safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 three additional arms combining NOX-A12 with: A. radiotherapy in patients with complete tumor resection; B. radiotherapy and bevacizumab; and C. radiotherapy and pembrolizumab.

About the OPTIMUS Study

OPTIMUS (NCT04901741) is TME Pharma’s planned open-label two-arm Phase 2 study of NOX-A12 combined with pembrolizumab and nanoliposomal irinotecan/5-FU/leucovorin or gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in microsatellite-stable metastatic pancreatic cancer patients.

