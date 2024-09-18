Onward Chooses IP Infusion For Advanced Networking Software

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IP Infusion, a global leader in open networking solutions, today announced that Californian network service provider Onward has chosen IP Infusion to provide the networking platform to service their growing customer base of both business and residential customers.

Onward, based in Rancho Cucamonga, California, is a full fiber network service provider for residential and business customers. With its current growth, Onward was outpacing its existing networking equipment. In addition, its legacy networking product was prone to stability challenges and inadequate vendor support.

Taking this opportunity for a wholesale upgrade in performance and capacity, Onward has deployed IP Infusion’s OcNOS-SP-MPLS networking software packages. UfiSpace’s S9600-32X provides the hardware platform for 100 Gbps core and aggregation services, and the UfiSpace S9502-12SM provides a fanless and temperature-hardened platform for connection to the core. IP Infusion provides a complete bundled solution with a single point of contact for maintenance and support.

Because of the interoperability of OcNOS, the upgrade was seamless with existing networks and provided a modern platform for new features. OcNOS integrates with Onward’s netElastic deployment for CGNAT at the network edge.

“Onward needed network scalability and resilience,” said Nick Keeler, CEO of Onward. “We were upgrading a previous networking platform that had become problematic over time. The OcNOS product worked well with several different vendors’ boxes and was an easy drop-in solution that can grow with us.”

“IP Infusion is the number-one provider of open networking software solutions, and we are always happy to accommodate growing companies such as Onward,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “We firmly believe innovation lies with smaller companies that can adapt to a moving marketplace more quickly. The flexibility of open networking proves valuable time and time again.“

