FIGS Expands its Retail Footprint to the East Coast with the Opening of its Second Community Hub

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS), the global leading healthcare apparel brand, today announced the grand opening of its second retail store, the Rittenhouse Community Hub, on Walnut Street in Philadelphia on September 19.

FIGS’ Community Hubs reimagine the retail experience by providing healthcare professionals the opportunity to shop for their apparel in a way that never previously existed. They create opportunities for healthcare professionals to connect with FIGS and each other on a deeper level. Through events and programming focused on what’s most important to the FIGS community, they also celebrate healthcare professionals and provide opportunities to share their stories and learn.

The Rittenhouse Community Hub is purposefully designed to bring to life FIGS’ mission – to serve those who serve others. At over 4,200 square feet covering two floors, it is approximately four times larger than FIGS’ first Community Hub in Los Angeles and includes a first-class shopping experience, an embroidery workshop, and a mezzanine with a lounge and café.

Philadelphia is a natural location for FIGS’ second Community Hub. It has the fourth-highest number of healthcare professionals in the U.S., and one in every six doctors in the U.S. has been trained there. Additionally, Rittenhouse is located within two miles of five healthcare institutions.

“We are thrilled to be opening our second Community Hub, and we’re especially excited to do it in Philadelphia,” said Trina Spear, FIGS’ CEO and Co-Founder. “Philadelphia is truly at the heart of healthcare in the U.S., and we can’t wait to welcome our Awesome Humans to this space. FIGS exists to help healthcare professionals look good, feel good, and perform at their best, thereby transforming the experience of being a healthcare professional. To deliver on that, we believe that an omnichannel experience – both online and offline – is the future.”

The Rittenhouse Community Hub builds on the success of FIGS’ Los Angeles Community Hub. Since its opening in November 2023, the Los Angeles Community Hub has generated consistently strong performance and has attracted new healthcare professionals to FIGS, with over 40% of sales coming from customers who are new to the brand.

FIGS opened the Rittenhouse Community Hub during the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games as an activation for its historic FIGS x Team USA campaign honoring the USA Medical Team. The activation concluded on September 9, 2024 and FIGS is now celebrating the grand opening of its permanent home on Walnut Street.

FIGS takes a disciplined approach to its retail strategy, continuously learning and refining along the way, as it seeks to be present for healthcare professionals everywhere they are. FIGS anticipates expanding this strategy with the opening of additional Community Hubs in 2025 and beyond.

About FIGS

FIGS is a founder-led, direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand that seeks to celebrate, empower, and serve current and future generations of healthcare professionals. We create technically advanced apparel and products that feature an unmatched combination of comfort, durability, function, and style. We share stories about healthcare professionals’ experiences in ways that inspire them. We build meaningful connections within the healthcare community that we created. Above all, we seek to make an impact for our community, including by advocating for them and always having their backs.

We serve healthcare professionals in numerous countries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific region and the Middle East. We also serve healthcare institutions through our TEAMS platform.