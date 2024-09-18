CommonWell Health Alliance Welcomes Labcorp as Newest Member

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CommonWell Health Alliance is excited to welcome Labcorp, a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, as one of its newest members in the ongoing journey to advance interoperability and improve health outcomes for patients across the United States.

“We are thrilled to welcome Labcorp to the CommonWell Health Alliance Network,” said Paul L. Wilder, Executive Director of CommonWell Health Alliance. “Labcorp’s commitment to improving patient care will help simplify the way healthcare providers share information, ultimately leading to better outcomes for patients. I applaud Labcorp for their contribution to interoperability and their dedication to improving health care delivery.”

Labcorp’s membership in CommonWell Health Alliance enables the company to work closely with patients, healthcare providers, payers, technology vendors, and other stakeholders to enhance secure and efficient clinical laboratory data exchange — ultimately streamlining care coordination for patients and health care providers and empowering patients to make informed decisions and actively participate in their care.

CommonWell Health Alliance was recently designated one of only seven Qualified Health Information NetworksTM (QHINTM) and continues to innovate by adding new use cases to leverage CommonWell network and interoperability services, including Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources® (FHIR®). Labcorp’s addition to the CommonWell Health Alliance Network has become a key driver for the building and deploying of the FHIR data exchange at scale for testing among members. While CommonWell has utilized FHIR document exchange for several years, Labcorp’s partnership will advance FHIR interoperability and enhance the exchange of clinical laboratory data. Labcorp is currently in the early stages of the implementation process and aims to become a fully operational service adopter by mid-2025.

“Joining the CommonWell Health Alliance Network will allow Labcorp to provide personalized health care insights at the point of care, representing a significant step in our mission to improve health and improve lives,” said Shamyla Lando, SVP and Chief Technology Officer at Labcorp. “By improving care coordination and advancing value-based care, we strive to create a more equitable health care system where every patient receives high-quality, personalized care.”

The CommonWell network enables the federated exchange of patient information across more than 36,000 provider sites, representing 238 million individuals on its nationwide network. To date, it has facilitated the exchange of more than 7.7 billion health care records.

