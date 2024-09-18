AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Sentry Insurance Company and its Subsidiaries Following Announced Acquisition of The General From American Family Insurance Group

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has commented that the Credit Ratings (ratings) of Sentry Insurance Company and its wholly owned subsidiaries, collectively known as Sentry, are unchanged following the Sept. 12, 2024, announcement that it will acquire Permanent General Assurance Corporation of Ohio, General Automobile Insurance Company and Permanent General Assurance Corporation (collectively doing business as The General) from American Family Insurance Group. The transaction is expected to close by year-end 2024 and is subject to regulatory approvals.

Sentry provides comprehensive coverage for non-standard auto (NSA), motorcycle and off-road vehicles through its Dairyland brand. The General provides comprehensive coverage for NSA through a direct-to-consumer channel that is complimentary to Sentry’s independent agent network. Both brands will continue to operate independently as Sentry and The General work through the integration process.

AM Best does not expect the transaction to result in any material change to Sentry’s business operations or rating fundamentals. AM Best will continue to monitor developments as the transaction works through the regulatory approval process.

